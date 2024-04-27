Browns select DT Michael Hall Jr. with the No. 54 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Browns selected DT Michael Hall Jr. with the 54th overall pick in the second round on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

In his three seasons at Ohio State, Hall tallied 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. His best season came during the 2023 season, as he set a career high of 24 total tackles. At the 2024 NFL Combine, Hall ranked third among defensive tackles with an athleticism score of 86.

"Ultimately it came down to talent," said Browns Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook. "He is a really talented young man. The way I would describe him is a shapeshifter. The way he can move his body, the way he can attack the quarterback."

At 20 years old, Hall brings some youth to a veteran defensive line that is the engine for the Browns' defense. The Browns brought back key players of their defensive line during free agency, re-signing DE Za'Darius Smith, DT Shelby Harris and DT Maurice Hurst II. They also added DT Quinton Jefferson in free agency to a line that is anchored by DE Myles Garrett and features DE Ogbo Okoronkwo.