Browns select DT Jowon Briggs with the No. 243rd pick in the NFL Draft

In three seasons with Cincinnati, he recorded 130 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks

Apr 27, 2024 at 06:44 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns select DT Jowon Briggs with the 243rd pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Briggs played his first two seasons with Virginia, and tallied 39 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks. Then he transferred to Cincinnati in 2021. In three seasons with Cincinnati, Briggs recorded 130 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Briggs was a team captain for the 2023 season, and tallied 27 tackles with six tackles for loss and two sacks over 12 starts. He also earned All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades.

"I'm excited for Jowon and his family to realize his dream of playing in the NFL," Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield said. "I fully expect him to make an impact with the Browns because he already has carried himself like a pro for years. He has an outstanding work ethic and was a great leader for us. He's also one of the strongest players I've ever been around. I look forward to watching him play on Sundays."

Photos: 7th-Round Pick Jowon Briggs Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2024 seventh round pick Jowon Briggs

1 / 14
Cincinnati defensive lineman Jowon Briggs answers questions from reporters at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
2 / 14

Cincinnati defensive lineman Jowon Briggs answers questions from reporters at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)

Emil T. Lippe/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (18) plays during an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
3 / 14

Cincinnati defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (18) plays during an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (18) against Arkansas during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
4 / 14

Cincinnati defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (18) against Arkansas during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tulane quarterback Kai Horton is sacked by Cincinnati defensive linemen Jabari Taylor and Jowon Briggs (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
5 / 14

Tulane quarterback Kai Horton is sacked by Cincinnati defensive linemen Jabari Taylor and Jowon Briggs (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (18) plays during an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
6 / 14

Cincinnati defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (18) plays during an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati's Jowon Briggs (18) battles with East Carolina's Avery Jones (54) in front of quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
7 / 14

Cincinnati's Jowon Briggs (18) battles with East Carolina's Avery Jones (54) in front of quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (18) reacts after sacking Houston quarterback Clayton Tune during the second half of an American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
8 / 14

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (18) reacts after sacking Houston quarterback Clayton Tune during the second half of an American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati offensive lineman Dylan O'Quinn (50) blocks defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (18) during practice for the Cotton Bowl NCAA football game, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
9 / 14

Cincinnati offensive lineman Dylan O'Quinn (50) blocks defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (18) during practice for the Cotton Bowl NCAA football game, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) looks to throw a pass under pressure from Cincinnati defensive end Jowon Briggs (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
10 / 14

Pittsburgh quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) looks to throw a pass under pressure from Cincinnati defensive end Jowon Briggs (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (18) plays during an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
11 / 14

Cincinnati defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (18) plays during an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (18) reacts after sacking Houston quarterback Clayton Tune during the second half of an American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
12 / 14

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Jowon Briggs (18) reacts after sacking Houston quarterback Clayton Tune during the second half of an American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati defensive lineman Jowon Briggs runs a drill during Big 12 NCAA college NFL football pro day Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
13 / 14

Cincinnati defensive lineman Jowon Briggs runs a drill during Big 12 NCAA college NFL football pro day Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East's Jowon Briggs, of Cincinnati, lines up durnig the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
14 / 14

East's Jowon Briggs, of Cincinnati, lines up durnig the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising