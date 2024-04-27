Browns select DT Jowon Briggs with the No. 243rd pick in the NFL Draft

Briggs played his first two seasons with Virginia, and tallied 39 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks. Then he transferred to Cincinnati in 2021. In three seasons with Cincinnati, Briggs recorded 130 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Briggs was a team captain for the 2023 season, and tallied 27 tackles with six tackles for loss and two sacks over 12 starts. He also earned All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades.

"I'm excited for Jowon and his family to realize his dream of playing in the NFL," Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield said. "I fully expect him to make an impact with the Browns because he already has carried himself like a pro for years. He has an outstanding work ethic and was a great leader for us. He's also one of the strongest players I've ever been around. I look forward to watching him play on Sundays."