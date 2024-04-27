Cleveland Browns 2024 Draft Class

2nd Round - Pick 54
DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
In his three seasons at Ohio State, Hall tallied 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. His best season came during the 2023 season, as he set a career high of 24 total tackles. At the 2024 NFL Combine, Hall ranked third among defensive tackles with an athleticism score of 86.
3rd Round - Pick 85
G Zak Zinter, Michigan
Zinter played four seasons at Michigan at right guard. He allowed five quarterback hurries during his 2023 season. Zinter missed the final three games of the 2023 season after suffering a broken tibia and fibula in Michigan's win over Ohio State.