 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Coverage

Presented by

Cleveland Browns 2024 Draft Class

A breakdown of each of the Browns' picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024 at 09:34 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
042624_halllll

2nd Round - Pick 54

DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

Story | Photos | Pick Announcement | Analysis | First Call | 5 Things

In his three seasons at Ohio State, Hall tallied 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. His best season came during the 2023 season, as he set a career high of 24 total tackles. At the 2024 NFL Combine, Hall ranked third among defensive tackles with an athleticism score of 86.

Photos: 3rd-Round Pick Zak Zinter Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2023 third round pick Zak Zinter

Photo-Sponsor-2023 9.15.42 PM copy
1 / 21
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates his 69-yard touchdown pass with offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Michigan won 47-14. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
2 / 21

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) celebrates his 69-yard touchdown pass with offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Michigan won 47-14. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive linemen Zak Zinter (65), Drake Nugent (60) and Trevor Keegan (77) line up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
3 / 21

Michigan offensive linemen Zak Zinter (65), Drake Nugent (60) and Trevor Keegan (77) line up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) holds the trophy after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 26-0. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
5 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) holds the trophy after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 26-0. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
6 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
7 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks for quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
8 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks for quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
9 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
10 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
11 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
13 / 21

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
14 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks against Maryland in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Zak Zinter was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
15 / 21

FILE - Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks against Maryland in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Zak Zinter was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter watches before an NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
16 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter watches before an NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
17 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
18 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
19 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
20 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) protects quarterback J.J. McCarthy as he prepares to snap the ball against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
21 / 21

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) protects quarterback J.J. McCarthy as he prepares to snap the ball against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3rd Round - Pick 85

G Zak Zinter, Michigan

Story | Photos | Pick Announcement | First Call | 5 Things

Zinter played four seasons at Michigan at right guard. He allowed five quarterback hurries during his 2023 season. Zinter missed the final three games of the 2023 season after suffering a broken tibia and fibula in Michigan's win over Ohio State.

Related Content

news

10 players to know for Day 3 of the NFL Draft

The Browns hold four picks ranging from the fifth round to the seventh round
news

5 things to know about G Zak Zinter

Zinter is returning from a season-ending injury suffered in 2023
news

5 things to know about DT Michael Hall Jr. 

Hall fits the Browns' attack-style defense
news

10 players to know for Day 2 of the NFL Draft

The Browns will make their first pick of the NFL Draft on Day 2
news

Browns 2024 NFL Draft Primer: Here's what you need to know for the draft

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off on April 25 with Round 1
Advertising