5 things to know about WR Jamari Thrash

Browns view Thrash as a productive inside and outside receiver 

Apr 27, 2024 at 05:00 PM
Kelsey Russo

5 things to know Thrash

The Browns drafted WR Jamari Thrash with the 156th pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about the newest addition to their receiving corps.

Transferred from Georgia State to Louisville

He spent the first part of his collegiate career at Georgia State before he transferred to Louisville for his final season. Thrash redshirted in 2019 and played three games as a reserve. In his four seasons at Georgia State, Thrash caught 104 receptions for 1,752 yards and 12 touchdowns, as well as three carries for 10 yards.

Then at Louisville, Thrash caught 63 passes for 858 receiving yards and six touchdowns, and one carry for 12 yards and a touchdown. Thrash believes his one season in the ACC and under coach Jeff Brohm's poster offense gave him an opportunity to learn about NFL offenses, as well as mature as a player heading into his NFL career.

Gunner at Louisville

Outside of his role at wide receiver, Thrash also served as a gunner during his lone season at Louisville. He also has other special teams experience as he was a punt returner in high school at Troup County High School. He's willing to expand that area of his game with the Browns and play on special teams if called upon.

Productive inside and outside as a receiver

The Browns view Thrash as a player who can play both inside and outside.

"He's a competitive kid," Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey said. "He's had production inside and out throughout his college career and he's a good playmaker with the ball in his hands. So, excited to add him to the room and let him compete."

Saganey also said Thrash can get off the line, even as a slider receiver. He has twitch, quickness and a toughness to his game, which Saganey believes are traits that help receivers find their way onto the field.

Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) is chased by Murray State defensive back Justus Johnson (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Louisville won 56-0. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) is chased by Murray State defensive back Justus Johnson (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Louisville won 56-0. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) reaches to pull in a ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) reaches to pull in a ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) has his jersey grabbed by Pittsburgh defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) has his jersey grabbed by Pittsburgh defensive back Phillip O'Brien Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (20) defends against Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (20) defends against Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

Georgia State tight end Aubry Payne (88) gets hugs from wide receivers Terrance Dixon (0) and Jamari Thrash (2) after his touchdown reception against Ball State during the first half of the Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Georgia State tight end Aubry Payne (88) gets hugs from wide receivers Terrance Dixon (0) and Jamari Thrash (2) after his touchdown reception against Ball State during the first half of the Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Georgia State wide receiver Jamari Thrash (2) runs a route during the second half of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Georgia State wide receiver Jamari Thrash (2) runs a route during the second half of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Georgia State wide receiver Jamari Thrash (2) runs upfield during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Georgia State wide receiver Jamari Thrash (2) runs upfield during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Georgia State wide receiver Jamari Thrash (2) runs a route during the second half of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Georgia State wide receiver Jamari Thrash (2) runs a route during the second half of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Georgia State wide receiver Jamari Thrash during an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Georgia State wide receiver Jamari Thrash during an NCAA football game against Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) stiff arms North Carolina State safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) stiff arms North Carolina State safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Georgia State wide receiver Jamari Thrash (2) can't make a catch as Louisiana Monroe's Shane Reasonover defends during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Georgia State wide receiver Jamari Thrash (2) can't make a catch as Louisiana Monroe's Shane Reasonover defends during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Louisville's Jamari Thrash (1) stiff-arms North Carolina State's Bishop Fitzgerald (19) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Louisville's Jamari Thrash (1) stiff-arms North Carolina State's Bishop Fitzgerald (19) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Louisville's Jamari Thrash (1) slips the tackle of North Carolina State's Robert Kennedy (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Louisville's Jamari Thrash (1) slips the tackle of North Carolina State's Robert Kennedy (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) runs against Georgia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. Louisville won 39-34. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) runs against Georgia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. Louisville won 39-34. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) runs with the ball away form North Carolina State cornerback Brandon Cisse (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) runs with the ball away form North Carolina State cornerback Brandon Cisse (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash celebrates after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash celebrates after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Louisville's Jamari Thrash (1) prepares for a snap during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Louisville's Jamari Thrash (1) prepares for a snap during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) looks toward the ball against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash (1) looks toward the ball against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Played through hand injury in 2023 season

During the 2023 season, Thrash missed Louisville's game against Virginia Tech on Nov. 4 after breaking his hand and having surgery. However, it was the only game he missed with the injury and returned to the field. Thrash said that he saw the injury affect his game in the latter half of the season but found a way to fight through and still be a productive receiver.

"It kind of slowed me up, trying to get back used to – I don't want to say one hand – but trying to get straight back in," Thrash said. "The hand I had surgery on, it definitely slowed me down a little bit toward the second half of the season. Just knowing what we had to do and seeing where we at in the standings, I knew that going to the ACC Championship was something that was big for us."

However, the Browns did not have concerns about the injury.

"Receivers that play through stuff like that and your job is catching the ball," Saganey said. "I think it proves the makeup of who the kid is. So, tough, competitive and smart is what we're looking for in every position. I think he fits all that. And just one more example of how he proves it."

Depth to the receiving corps

Thrash joins a Browns' receiving corps that is anchored by veterans Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy – who the Browns acquired in a trade with the Broncos during free agency. And the Browns can develop Thrash under the wing of those veterans.

Saganey said that Thrash can listen and watch every detail with route running. Cooper, Moore and Jeudy are quality route runners and can play inside and out. Saganey said that route running in the NFL versus a high amount of press coverage can take time to adjust to, but they believe Thrash's skillset will help him learn the nuances.

