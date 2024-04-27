5 things to know about WR Jamari Thrash

The Browns drafted WR Jamari Thrash with the 156th pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
Here are five things to know about the newest addition to their receiving corps.
Transferred from Georgia State to Louisville
He spent the first part of his collegiate career at Georgia State before he transferred to Louisville for his final season. Thrash redshirted in 2019 and played three games as a reserve. In his four seasons at Georgia State, Thrash caught 104 receptions for 1,752 yards and 12 touchdowns, as well as three carries for 10 yards.
Then at Louisville, Thrash caught 63 passes for 858 receiving yards and six touchdowns, and one carry for 12 yards and a touchdown. Thrash believes his one season in the ACC and under coach Jeff Brohm's poster offense gave him an opportunity to learn about NFL offenses, as well as mature as a player heading into his NFL career.
Gunner at Louisville
Outside of his role at wide receiver, Thrash also served as a gunner during his lone season at Louisville. He also has other special teams experience as he was a punt returner in high school at Troup County High School. He's willing to expand that area of his game with the Browns and play on special teams if called upon.
Productive inside and outside as a receiver
The Browns view Thrash as a player who can play both inside and outside.
"He's a competitive kid," Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey said. "He's had production inside and out throughout his college career and he's a good playmaker with the ball in his hands. So, excited to add him to the room and let him compete."
Saganey also said Thrash can get off the line, even as a slider receiver. He has twitch, quickness and a toughness to his game, which Saganey believes are traits that help receivers find their way onto the field.
Check out photos of Browns 2024 fifth round pick Jamari Thrash
Played through hand injury in 2023 season
During the 2023 season, Thrash missed Louisville's game against Virginia Tech on Nov. 4 after breaking his hand and having surgery. However, it was the only game he missed with the injury and returned to the field. Thrash said that he saw the injury affect his game in the latter half of the season but found a way to fight through and still be a productive receiver.
"It kind of slowed me up, trying to get back used to – I don't want to say one hand – but trying to get straight back in," Thrash said. "The hand I had surgery on, it definitely slowed me down a little bit toward the second half of the season. Just knowing what we had to do and seeing where we at in the standings, I knew that going to the ACC Championship was something that was big for us."
However, the Browns did not have concerns about the injury.
"Receivers that play through stuff like that and your job is catching the ball," Saganey said. "I think it proves the makeup of who the kid is. So, tough, competitive and smart is what we're looking for in every position. I think he fits all that. And just one more example of how he proves it."
Depth to the receiving corps
Thrash joins a Browns' receiving corps that is anchored by veterans Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy – who the Browns acquired in a trade with the Broncos during free agency. And the Browns can develop Thrash under the wing of those veterans.
Saganey said that Thrash can listen and watch every detail with route running. Cooper, Moore and Jeudy are quality route runners and can play inside and out. Saganey said that route running in the NFL versus a high amount of press coverage can take time to adjust to, but they believe Thrash's skillset will help him learn the nuances.