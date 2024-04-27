5 things to know about WR Jamari Thrash

Transferred from Georgia State to Louisville

He spent the first part of his collegiate career at Georgia State before he transferred to Louisville for his final season. Thrash redshirted in 2019 and played three games as a reserve. In his four seasons at Georgia State, Thrash caught 104 receptions for 1,752 yards and 12 touchdowns, as well as three carries for 10 yards.

Then at Louisville, Thrash caught 63 passes for 858 receiving yards and six touchdowns, and one carry for 12 yards and a touchdown. Thrash believes his one season in the ACC and under coach Jeff Brohm's poster offense gave him an opportunity to learn about NFL offenses, as well as mature as a player heading into his NFL career.

Gunner at Louisville

Outside of his role at wide receiver, Thrash also served as a gunner during his lone season at Louisville. He also has other special teams experience as he was a punt returner in high school at Troup County High School. He's willing to expand that area of his game with the Browns and play on special teams if called upon.

Productive inside and outside as a receiver

The Browns view Thrash as a player who can play both inside and outside.

"He's a competitive kid," Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey said. "He's had production inside and out throughout his college career and he's a good playmaker with the ball in his hands. So, excited to add him to the room and let him compete."