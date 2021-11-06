11 questions for JC Tretter, who sees a 'dialed in' Browns team ready for Sunday

Tretter: He's always been focused on the work. This is probably not the position he expected to be in. Obviously we had Hubb (Chris Hubbard), who got banged up and was going to be that swing tackle guy. He's just all about being ready. It shows you what kind of guy Blake is of being ready and being adaptable and ready to step in to whatever position is available to him. He's done a heck of a job doing that.

CB.com: This was the week last year the team had off. Now, you've got four more games before the bye. How much of a challenge does that present?

Tretter: The late bye is nice. I honestly think our schedule is laid out pretty well this year. You look at that Thursday game, and everyone looks at the front end of that week with a quick turnaround. But the really good thing about Thursdays games is you get that mini bye week at the end where you get three days off to let your body recoup and recover. Having that when we did and now we've got a four-, five-week stretch before the bye week, that's a decent layout. You get a mini bye week, another four-five weeks and then the full bye week. I don't mind that type of schedule. If we get rolling again, we get some wins under our belt, we should have some momentum going into that bye week. Then we get healthy for the stretch run.

CB.com: Everyone looks back at how much the team fixed during the bye last year, specifically on offense. Is that possible to accomplish now without a bye?

Tretter: I don't think anything has really changed for us. We know what we need to do better, we know what it takes to win. It's about going out and executing it. There's no kind of figuring this out. We just have to play better. We have to execute better. We know what we need to do. We just have to go do it.

CB.com: You've got a lot of experience going up against Larry Ogunjobi. What have he and the Bengals done well defensively to improve this year?

Tretter: They brought in a ton of good football players. They had a bunch of good guys there and they brought in a bunch in free agency. It's going to be a great battle for us. They kind of play a five-down with a bunch of one-on-one battles across the front. Larry's playing really well and doing what he does best, which is penetrating the front and getting push. It will be a really good battle for us. They're a really talented group and we'll have our work cut out for us.

CB.com: Is this just the new reality in the AFC North? Everyone's good?