11 questions for Jedrick Wills Jr., who is relying on sound fundamentals to find success as a rookie 

Jedrick Wills Jr. is locked in.

The first-round rookie has taken a no-nonsense, all-business approach toward the first seven games of his NFL career, and it's paid off in a big way. He's looked the part of a starting left tackle, and the Browns offensive line has been all the better for it.

ClevelandBrowns.com caught up with Wills as he wrapped up his preparations for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

CB.com: What's the mindset of the team as it sits at 5-2 with one more game before the bye?

Wills: It's really just going 1-0 every week and making sure we come in, even after a win, and put in that work for the next game. We're not getting too far ahead of ourselves because we've got one more game and then the bye week. We're really just coming in week in and week out and trying to be 1-0 for that week.

CB.com: A lot of guys have embraced the "1-0 every week" mentality. As a rookie, how does that resonate with you?

Wills: It's about not getting too far ahead of ourselves. If you start looking farther into the season, your mind will pass up the opponent. 1-0 just means you're zeroing in on your opponent for the week and stacking up those days, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and up until the game to go 1-0.

CB.com: How have you gotten better week by week?

Wills: I'm just staying fundamentally sound. It's that time of the season where everybody has an ankle or has a shoulder or something like that and your fundamentals start to get away from you and then you get a little sloppy. To play O-line, you have to be detailed, so I'm just keeping those fundamentals intact and clean.

CB.com: How much of an impact has Joel Bitonio had on you?

Wills: It's nice to be next to someone like that with experience. He knows what things are coming, he's got a feel for the game and it slows it down for them. Having somebody like that in my hip pocket that I can kind of lean on is great.

CB.com: A lot of the offensive linemen have talked about how good of a critic and coach Bill Callahan has been for the group. How has he played a role in your development?

Wills: He's a great coach. He's really big on fundamentals. He makes sure all of the details are right and the little things are good. He's come in here and tried to develop this O-line into being probably one of the best offensive lines in the league, and I believe that.

CB.com: What have you guys done so well in terms of protecting Baker Mayfield?

Wills: Just the mindset. The quarterback is one of the biggest players on the team, and we've got to keep him clean so he can step on the field and be healthy.

CB.com: What are some areas you're looking to clean up with the running game?