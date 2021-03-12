2021 Free Agency Preview: What are the options at cornerback and safety?

The first wave of big NFL offseason headlines will arrive next week as the first wave of big ticket free-agents select their new homes.
The landscape of the league could make a drastic shift — this appears to be one of the most talented free-agent classes in recent memory — and the Browns, who have an ample amount of cap space for 2021, will have plenty of options to potentially improve their roster.
It all starts March 17. Until then, we're taking a look at some positions the Browns could target in the free agent market.
Next up: Cornerbacks and safeties
Who's Back?
Cornerbacks
Denzel Ward
Greedy Williams
M.J. Stewart
Robert Jackson
A.J. Green
Brian Allen
Safeties
Ronnie Harrison
Grant Delpit
Sheldrick Redwine
Elijah Benton
Jovante Moffatt
Who Could Hit the Market?
Cornerbacks
Terrance Mitchell
Kevin Johnson
Tavierre Thomas (restricted)
Safeties
Karl Joseph
Andrew Sendejo
Top Cornerbacks and Safeties Available (Rankings from NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents)
19. CB Shaquill Griffin, Seahawks - He's started 53 games over the past four seasons and posted a career-best three INTs in 2020.
24. S John Johnson, Rams - He's been one of the best, and perhaps the most underrated, members of the Rams' defense over the past few seasons.
26. CB William Jackson III, Bengals - The former first-round pick has been an every-game starter for the Browns' rival over the past three seasons.
32. CB Jason Verrett, 49ers - Hampered by injuries throughout his career, Verrett started 13 games in 2020, marking the first time he'd hit double digits since 2015.
33. CB Ronald Darby, Washington - He had 16 passes defensed and started in all 16 games with Washington, his third team since 2015.
38. S Anthony Harris, Vikings - Harris played on the franchise tag last year in Minnesota. He's started 30 games in the past two seasons after starting a combined 15 in his first four seasons.
39. CB Mike Hilton, Steelers - He's been one of the best slot cornerbacks in the league over the past few seasons.
46. CB Malcolm Butler, Titans - The former Super Bowl hero was released by the Titans earlier this week.
50. CB Richard Sherman, 49ers - The five-time Pro Bowler is entering his 11th season.
52. Xavier Rhodes, Colts - A three-time Pro Bowler with the Vikings, Rhodes was a solid, every-game starter in Indianapolis last season.
53. Michael Davis, Chargers - The former undrafted free agent latched on to a starting job in 2019 and enters free agency after the best season of his career.
57. CB Janoris Jenkins, Saints - Jenkins has 26 interceptions over the past nine seasons, which have included stops with three different teams.
59. S Jaquiski Tartt, 49ers - Tartt has been a force when healthy but has battled injuries throughout his career.
60. CB K'Waun Williams, 49ers - The former Browns CB has been a mainstay in the slot in San Francisco since 2017.
62. CB Patrick Peterson, Cardinals - The eight-time Pro Bowler has started 154 games since 2011.
66. S Xavier Woods, Cowboys - The former sixth-round pick has been a mainstay in the back end of Dallas' defense for the past three seasons.
70. S Keanu Neal, Falcons - A former first-round pick, Neal dealt with significant injuries in 2018 and 2019 but notched a strong 2020 campaign.
75. DB Desmond King, Titans - King split time with the Chargers and Titans last season.
78. CB Bashaud Breeland, Chiefs - Breeland played for three teams over the past four seasons and collected a Super Bowl ring in the process.
83. CB Quinton Dunbar, Seahawks - He appeared in just six games last season and missed the entire second half of the year because of a knee injury.
87. S Malik Hooker, Colts - The former Ohio State star has been dogged by injuries, including an Achilles tear in the early part of last season.
88. CB Troy Hill, Rams - He's intercepted seven passes over the last three seasons and had two pick-six's in 2020.
97. CB Chidobe Owuzie, Cowboys - Injuries limited Owuzie to just six starts in 2020.