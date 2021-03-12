2021 Free Agency Preview: What are the options at cornerback and safety?

52. Xavier Rhodes, Colts - A three-time Pro Bowler with the Vikings, Rhodes was a solid, every-game starter in Indianapolis last season.

53. Michael Davis, Chargers - The former undrafted free agent latched on to a starting job in 2019 and enters free agency after the best season of his career.

57. CB Janoris Jenkins, Saints - Jenkins has 26 interceptions over the past nine seasons, which have included stops with three different teams.

59. S Jaquiski Tartt, 49ers - Tartt has been a force when healthy but has battled injuries throughout his career.

60. CB K'Waun Williams, 49ers - The former Browns CB has been a mainstay in the slot in San Francisco since 2017.

62. CB Patrick Peterson, Cardinals - The eight-time Pro Bowler has started 154 games since 2011.

66. S Xavier Woods, Cowboys - The former sixth-round pick has been a mainstay in the back end of Dallas' defense for the past three seasons.

70. S Keanu Neal, Falcons - A former first-round pick, Neal dealt with significant injuries in 2018 and 2019 but notched a strong 2020 campaign.

75. DB Desmond King, Titans - King split time with the Chargers and Titans last season.

78. CB Bashaud Breeland, Chiefs - Breeland played for three teams over the past four seasons and collected a Super Bowl ring in the process.

83. CB Quinton Dunbar, Seahawks - He appeared in just six games last season and missed the entire second half of the year because of a knee injury.

87. S Malik Hooker, Colts - The former Ohio State star has been dogged by injuries, including an Achilles tear in the early part of last season.

88. CB Troy Hill, Rams - He's intercepted seven passes over the last three seasons and had two pick-six's in 2020.