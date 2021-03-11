Mock Draft Roundup: One last look at the pre-free agency landscape for Browns at No. 26

The moves have been fast and furious throughout the league and free agency hasn't even started.

It will pick up in a hurry Wednesday, when the new league year begins. A flurry of releases throughout the NFL has helped grow that pool of players, and the Browns, like every team around the league, will assess their options and attack accordingly.

Will the Browns' free agency activity be enough to change some of the mock draft projections we've examined over the past month? That remains to be seen.

For now, we're getting one last look at the pre-free agency mocks and seeing what they have in store for the Browns at No. 26.