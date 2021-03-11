Mock Draft Roundup

Mock Draft Roundup: One last look at the pre-free agency landscape for Browns at No. 26

Free agency begins Wednesday in conjunction with the start of the new league year

Mar 11, 2021 at 11:59 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The moves have been fast and furious throughout the league and free agency hasn't even started.

It will pick up in a hurry Wednesday, when the new league year begins. A flurry of releases throughout the NFL has helped grow that pool of players, and the Browns, like every team around the league, will assess their options and attack accordingly.

Will the Browns' free agency activity be enough to change some of the mock draft projections we've examined over the past month? That remains to be seen.

For now, we're getting one last look at the pre-free agency mocks and seeing what they have in store for the Browns at No. 26.

(And while you're here, make sure to check out ClevelandBrowns.com's first mock of 2021.)

Chad Reuter - NFL.com: LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)

Of Note: Reuter has the Browns trading up to No. 21 with the Colts, parting ways with fourth- and fifth-round selections, to nab Collins.

Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com: DE Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest)

Of Note: In his three-round mock draft, Wilson has the Browns adding a safety in the second round and a wide receiver and defensive lineman in the third.

Chris Trapasso - CBSSports.com: DE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

Of Note: Rousseau, who opted out for the 2020 season after a breakout 2019 campaign, stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 265 pounds.

Josh Edwards - CBSSports.com: S Trevon Moehrig (TCU)

Of Note: Edwards notes that he makes this pick under the assumption the Browns address their need at edge rusher in free agency.

Pete Prisco - CBSSports.com: DE Joe Tryon (Washington)

Of Note: Perhaps more interesting than his selection for the Browns, Prisco pegs the Steelers to take QB Mac Jones two picks earlier.

Brent Sobleski - Bleacher Report: CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)

Of Note: Newsome allowed the lowest passer rating among Power 5 conference cornerbacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Maurice Jones-Drew - NFL.com: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah (Notre Dame)

Of Note: The former NFL RB believes Owusu-Koromoah would be an ideal hybrid player who can cover TEs and slot receivers.

Walter Cherepinsky - WalterFootball.com: DE Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest)

Of Note: Basham spent five years at Wake Forest and is among the older prospects in this year's class (23).

Luke Easterling - Draft Wire: LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)

Of Note: Easterling says Collins would be a "pick that blends need and value perfectly."

Seth Galina - Pro Football Focus: S Trevon Moehrig (TCU)

Of Note: Over the past two seasons, no safety in the country had more pass breakups.

