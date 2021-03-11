2021 Browns free agency preview: What are the options at linebacker, defensive line?

33. Jayon Brown, Titans (LB) - Brown has been a tackling machine for Tennessee for the last four years and made 76 of them in 10 games in 2020.

37. Carlos Dunlap, Bengals (Edge) - Still has plenty left in the tank at age 32 and provided a big boost to the Seahawks defense after a midseason trade from the Bengals.

42. Melvin Ingram, Chargers (Edge) - He's been one of the best defenders on the Chargers for the last nine years, but he's missed 12 games over the last two seasons and is 32 years old.

44. K.J. Wright, Seahawks (LB) - One of the top defensive leaders for Seattle for the last decade, Wright is set to test free agency at 32 after making 86 tackles in 2020.

50. Denico Autry, Colts (LB) - He'd be another quality linebacker for whichever team suits him next. He had 7.5 sacks last season and is capable of making big plays anywhere on the field.

58. DaQuan Jones, Titans (DT) - 49 tackles and two sacks in Tennessee last season, but the stats don't fully show the kind of assistance Jones can bring to a defensive line.

63. Larry Ogunjobi, Browns (DT) - Cleveland knows what Ogunjobi is capable of and could consider bringing him back for his fifth season.

64. Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers (DT) - Age is just a number for Suh, who still racked up six sacks and 44 tackles last season and is 34 years old.

68. Sheldon Rankins, Saints (DT) - Has played in just one game the last two seasons but could have plenty of interest as a free agent due to a big 2018 season that included eight sacks.

74. Aldon Smith, Cowboys (Edge) - Five sacks in his first season back on the field since 2015. Could be a viable starting option, but could also be a quality rotational piece.

79. Derek Wolfe, Ravens (DE) - He was a great rotational piece for the Ravens in 2020 and could provide depth somewhere different in 2021.

80. Tyson Alualu, Steelers (DT) - Another rotational piece for a defensive line that needs some veteran depth. He notched 38 tackles and two sacks in 2020.

84. Takkarist McKinley, 49ers (Edge) - He was released from the Falcons in his fourth and final season under contract and finished the year on Injured Reserve with the Raiders. He totaled 16.5 sacks in his first three seasons and should still have more to come once he's healthy — he's just 25.

88. Lawrence Guy, Patriots (DT) - Another veteran player that can provide a spark in a rotation after four seasons in New England.

92. Kawaan Short, Panthers (DT) - One of the best defensive tackles in football over the last decade. He's only played five games the last two seasons, but he'll have a chance to be serviceable with a new team.

95. Kerry Hyder, 49ers (DE) - Here's what NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal said about Hyder: "No one has recorded more sacks on more teams over the last few years without anyone noticing."

97. Al-Quadin Muhammad, Colts (DT) - Muhammad recorded two sacks and 23 tackles in 2020.