Players, coaches, alums strive to cherish Browns' 75th anniversary season with even more success

This time last year, the Browns were in a similar spot and aimed to bring in all of the talent needed to snap out of nearly two decades of painful, playoff-less seasons.

Wills, who was their 2020 first-round pick, was one of many players who immediately pitched in. He excelled alongside one of the best offensive lines in the league at left tackle, a position he transitioned to after primarily playing right tackle at Alabama, and filled a hole the Browns struggled to replace following the legendary career of Thomas, who retired in 2017 and should become the 18th former Browns player to own a bust in Canton in 2023.

"I was ready for the challenge," Wills said, "but I knew it was going to be something like I've never experienced before. It was day in and day out and learning the position. Just improving week in and week out and going into those little details because I feel like once you kind of get the hang of it, it becomes a routine job where you can just hone into what you're doing and execute."

Wills, Stefanski and Ward all have opportunities to further solidify their legacies in Cleveland if they continue to build on their success. That's no easy challenge, though, and not many former Browns players know that better than Dixon, who played with the Browns from 1981-1989 and was a key player among one of the most successful eras in team history.

"(This city) is very special," Dixon said. "Boy, we played hard, and I'll tell you that the fans are the best fans of any team in the world.

"I just hate that we didn't get to the Super Bowl."

That's the goal of the Browns for this season and beyond. Stefanski said it himself earlier in the show, and he's confident his team can make another run. The stage for 2021 couldn't be more prepared for that, and the celebrations of the history of the franchise will continue from now until the end of the year.

But the best way to commemorate the anniversary will come by bringing back even more success to the city of Cleveland.