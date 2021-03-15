2021 Free Agency Preview: What are the options at wide receiver?

33. T.Y. Hilton, Colts - His 2020 numbers suggest a regression many people would expect from a 31-year-old, but a strong finish to the season showed he can still be a top-tier playmaker.

44. Nelson Agholor, Raiders - The 2015 first-round pick made the most of his change of scenery from Philadelphia to Las Vegas. His big year — 896 receiving yards, eight touchdowns — has him set to cash in.

46. John Brown, Bills - He's 31, but he's still one of the fastest players on the field. He caught three touchdowns in nine games last season and is looking to join his fourth team in the last eight years.

47. Marvin Jones, Lions - A 978-yard season has him trending in the right direction. He's caught nine touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

50. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs - Watkins hasn't been as big of a producer as he was in his first three seasons with the Bills and has missed at least six games in three of the last five years.

54. Antonio Brown, Buccaneers - He built a strong connection with Tom Brady but doesn't appear to have the same elite skills from his days with the Steelers.

66. Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears - His talents always shine brightest in the return game and can be used both at running back and receiver.

87. Emmanuel Sanders, Saints - Still capable of bolstering a receivers room at age 34. Slight regression in 2020, although he still caught five touchdowns and totaled 726 receiving yards.