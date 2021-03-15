2021 Free Agency Preview: What are the options at wide receiver?

The first wave of big NFL offseason headlines will arrive next week as the first wave of big ticket free-agents select their new homes.
The landscape of the league could make a drastic shift — this appears to be one of the most talented free-agent classes in recent memory — and the Browns, who have an ample amount of cap space for 2021, will have plenty of options to potentially improve their roster.
It all starts March 17. Until then, we're taking a look at some positions the Browns could target in the free agent market.
Next up: Wide receivers
Who's Back?
Odell Beckham Jr. - Beckham caught 23 passes and three touchdowns in seven games. His season came to an unfortunate end when he suffered a knee injury early in Week 7.
Jarvis Landry - One of the top leaders on the Browns, Landry caught 73 passes and three touchdowns and filled a large portion of the receiving void that opened when Beckham was absent.
Donovan Peoples-Jones - The sixth-round rookie from Michigan recorded 14 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns, including his touchdown catch in the final minute of the Browns' Week 7 win that was arguably their best play of the year. Peoples-Jones also shared kick and punt return duties.
Ja'Marcus Bradley - Bradley was thrusted into a top role in Week 16 after the receiving room navigated through positive COVID-19 tests. He made five receptions for 60 yards.
Ryan Switzer - The former Steelers receiver signed with the Browns as a practice squad pickup in the middle of the season and provided depth at receiver and returner.
Alexander Hollins - Hollins, an Eastern Illinois product, was signed to the practice squad in late December.
Derrick Willies - Willies spent most of 2020 on the Browns' practice squad.
Who Could Hit the Market?
Rashard Higgins - His bond with quarterback Baker Mayfield shined bright in 2020 and helped the receiver room stay afloat without Beckham in the lineup.
KhaDarel Hodge – The Browns on Monday placed a tender on the restricted free agent.
JoJo Natson - Natson entered 2020 as one of the Browns' top returners, but he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3. He returned three punts for 23 yards.
Taywan Taylor - Taylor appeared in three games and spent four weeks on Injured Reserve.
Marvin Hall - Hall was acquired off waivers from the Detroit Lions, where he caught 17 receptions for two touchdowns.
Top Wide Receivers Available (Rankings from NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents)
6. Kenny Golladay, Lions - He enters the offseason as one of the best receivers on the market despite playing in only five games in 2020. He led the NFL with 11 touchdowns in 2019 and will have plenty of interest in teams looking for a sure-handed receiver.
12. Will Fuller, Texans - The speedster built his reputation on catching deep balls and recorded a career-high eight touchdowns in 2020 before a PED suspension, which will carry into Week 1 in 2021, ended his year.
14. Curtis Samuel, Panthers - Samuel, an Ohio State alum, caught 77 passes for 851 yards — both career highs. He also rushed 41 times for 200 yards and should be a great fit for a coach with a creative offensive mind.
15. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers - The Browns are well aware of what Smith-Schuster can do with the football. He caught a career-high nine touchdowns last season.
21. Corey Davis, Titans - The 2017 first-round pick built a career-best season in 2020 with 65 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns. He'll have plenty of interest from teams who believe his ceiling can go even higher.
33. T.Y. Hilton, Colts - His 2020 numbers suggest a regression many people would expect from a 31-year-old, but a strong finish to the season showed he can still be a top-tier playmaker.
44. Nelson Agholor, Raiders - The 2015 first-round pick made the most of his change of scenery from Philadelphia to Las Vegas. His big year — 896 receiving yards, eight touchdowns — has him set to cash in.
46. John Brown, Bills - He's 31, but he's still one of the fastest players on the field. He caught three touchdowns in nine games last season and is looking to join his fourth team in the last eight years.
47. Marvin Jones, Lions - A 978-yard season has him trending in the right direction. He's caught nine touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.
50. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs - Watkins hasn't been as big of a producer as he was in his first three seasons with the Bills and has missed at least six games in three of the last five years.
54. Antonio Brown, Buccaneers - He built a strong connection with Tom Brady but doesn't appear to have the same elite skills from his days with the Steelers.
66. Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears - His talents always shine brightest in the return game and can be used both at running back and receiver.
87. Emmanuel Sanders, Saints - Still capable of bolstering a receivers room at age 34. Slight regression in 2020, although he still caught five touchdowns and totaled 726 receiving yards.
93. Breshad Perriman, Jets - The former Browns receiver is back on the open market and will provide speed to whichever team signs him next.