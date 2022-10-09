3 Big Takeaways: Poor decisions, lack of execution in 4th quarter cost Browns

2. A rough day for the run defense

The Browns defense never controlled the Chargers' rushing weapons at any point of the game.

RB Austin Ekeler stacked the best rushing performance of his six-year career against the Browns with a career-high 173 rushing yards and one touchdown. He broke free for a 71-yard dash in the first quarter and also had a 22-yard run where he danced around defenders at the line of scrimmage and broke a couple tackles to cross the goal line.

The Chargers entered Week 5 averaging 64.5 rushing yards per game, which ranked last in the league. They compiled 238 rushing yards Sunday, their highest all season and most since Week 6 in 2018.

How does that happen? Browns players listed a few reasons, none of which served as any sort of excuse.

"It's misalignments and not being where you're supposed to be," DE Myles Garrett said. "Usually, that wouldn't cost us, but they were able to take advantage of some of those times where we weren't where we're supposed to be."

In addition to missed assignments, the Browns also succumbed to several missed tackle attempts and overall poor technique in tackling Ekeler and his backup, Joshua Kelley, who ran 10 times for 49 yards with one touchdown.

"It's just being on your feet and not lunging, especially with a guy like (Ekeler) who's short and powerful and definitely has bigger pads. I felt like we were diving into him, and he's a guy that's already loaded. It's just about slowing our opponents a little bit closer. Ekeler is a good running back. He showed it today. We definitely have to clean it up."

3. Confidence for Cade

Week 5 was the roughest performance yet for York — the fourth-round rookie missed the 54-yard field goal that could've won the game, and he also missed a 45-yard kick on the final drive of the first half.

Both kicks missed to the right of the uprights on the west end of the stadium.

"That was my first time ever missing twice in a game," York said. "It wasn't like I went out there telling myself I missed the one before. I hit it hard and strong, but just barely missed it."

York nailed all eight of his previous field goal attempts before Sunday, and his lone blemishes were missed extra-point attempts in Weeks 2 and 3.

Despite the poor outing Sunday, York still has all the confidence from his coach.

"With a young player, you kind of just focus on getting better each day," Stefanski said. "Not losing confidence in him. He's not losing confidence in himself. Not an easy place to kick in. We will be counting on him next week and the week after that."

G Joel Bitonio said the Browns still have ample trust in him, too. One game won't change anything.