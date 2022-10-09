By the Numbers: Browns, Chargers both clear 200 rushing yards in day dominated by big-play RBs 

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 30-28 loss to the Chargers.
213 — Rushing yards for the Browns, who have gone for no fewer than 170 in a game this season.
238 — Rushing yards for the Chargers, the second straight opponent to clear 200 against the Browns.
199 — Yards of offense for Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, who had TDs through the air and on the ground.
134 — Rushing yards for Nick Chubb, who has cleared the century mark four times and sits with 593 through five weeks.
2 — Missed field goals for Cade York, who sailed kicks from 45 and 54 wide right.
1 — Costly interception by Jacoby Brissett in the fourth quarter. The veteran quarterback was once again stellar Sunday but saw his performance marred by an inopportune turnover.
88 — Receiving yards for TE David Njoku, who continued his strong play historically against the Chargers. In four games against them, Njoku has 24 receptions, 366 yards and three TDs.
10 — Catches by Chargers WR Mike Williams, who finished the day with a game-high 134 receiving yards.
7 — Catches for Amari Cooper, who bounced back from a tough Week 4 and hauled in his third TD of the year.
65 — Penalty yards for the Browns, who had a number of costly miscues on their way to a second straight loss.
