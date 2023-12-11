3 Big Takeaways: WR David Bell with first career touchdown against the Jaguars 

Browns build on success in the passing game

While Bell's 41-yard touchdown was a highlight of its own to cap off a productive offensive day, the Browns passing game once again excelled on Sunday. They finished the game with 307 net passing yards and three passing touchdowns from Flacco.

They found ways to involve multiple pass catchers and spread the ball around. The Browns had eight players with at least one reception. TE David Njoku led the group with 91 receiving yards on six receptions, and two touchdowns. Njoku put the Browns on the board on a 34-yard reception from Flacco that he ran into the end zone for the touchdown.

Njoku's two touchdowns marked his first multi-touchdown game of his career.

"Get him the ball while he's moving down the field," Flacco said of Njoku. "And he's a tough tackle. You can see his speed. I don't know what he ran or anything, but you can see his speed and strength, obviously, when he gets the ball in those types of situations, he's pretty special."

WR Amari Cooper finished the day with 77 yards on seven receptions, while WR Elijah Moore had 42 yards on three catches.