A look at how the Browns defense measures up against the 49ers offense

All week, the Browns have acknowledged the challenge awaiting them Sunday as they take on the 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The 49ers are 5-0 this season and have won games by margins of 23, 7, 18, 19 and 32 points. Their offense is filled with big playmakers such as WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE George Kittle and RB Christian McCaffrey.

Aiyuk, who has played in four games this season, already has two games in which he had over 100 receiving yards. He is the 49ers' big-play receiver, averaging 18 yards per catch.

Samuel, Kittle and McCaffrey are considered some of the best at their positions. In the Top 100 NFL Players 2023 list, Kittle is ranked 19th, while McCaffrey is 35th and Samuel is 61st.

The offensive strategy implemented by 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is highly challenging to defend against. They are ranked among the top rushing teams in the NFL, being top three in rushing TDs (11) and rushing yards (782).

"I have a lot of respect for Kyle (Shanahan), gone against him for a long time," DC Jim Schwartz said. "I think maybe 2007, 2008, when I was with the Titans, might have been the first time he was down in Houston. I think my greatest compliment to coaches is that they evolve over time."

The 49ers are also ranked as one of the top passing offenses in the NFL, with a 72.3 percent completion rate. They average 9.3 yards per catch and have a 48.2 percent catch rate on first downs. Their QB Brock Purdy plays a big role in their success, coming in with a 123.1 passer rating that leads the league. Purdy also has yet to throw an interception this season.