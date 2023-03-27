5 takeaways from Andrew Berry at NFL Annual Meetings

1. Browns check key need with Moore

Berry checked off the Browns' biggest need of the offseason Wednesday when they acquired WR Elijah Moore in a trade with the Jets. Moore brings a level of speed the Browns were missing in their offense last season, which made it harder for QB Deshaun Watson to find good deep-ball opportunities.

"Despite maybe how it's looked at times, I love speed," Berry said. "We love speed, and there's probably no general manager or head coach that says they want to be slow on the perimeter necessarily, but when you have an opportunity to add a good player who can really stress the defense with his ability to run, that's an opportunity that we're always going to look to take advantage of."

After a rocky start to his career in New York, Moore, a 2021 second-round pick, is coming to Cleveland with high hopes of reaching his potential with the talents of Watson. Berry is confident the Browns will be the right fit for him.

"We feel very good about Elijah," Berry said. "Loves ball, hard worker. He's a good teammate. This is a guy that, despite some of the ups and downs in New York, and obviously we have a really good relationship with that organization, my time working with (Jets GM) Joe (Douglas), and (Jets) Assistant Director, Pro Personnel) Kevin Murphy and (Jets head coach) Robert (Saleh's) friendship, but we feel good about who Elijah is, bringing him into our building and think he's going to do well there."

2. What's ahead on offense?

The top pieces for the Browns' offense appear to be set after the Moore trade, and the question head coach Kevin Stefanski faces next will be about what tweaks could be implemented into the playbook to expand Watson's capabilities and give the unit a stronger punch.

Berry directed all strategic questions to Stefanski, but he did acknowledge that the team will take lessons from the six games last season where Waston was the QB.

He also believes the group will improve naturally as a result of having a full offseason together and not needing to prepare for a midseason QB change, which the Browns did last year between the less-mobile Jacoby Brissett and Watson.