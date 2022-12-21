News & Notes: Amari Cooper closing in on another 1,000-yard season

Amari Cooper is 68 more receiving yards away from passing a significant career milestone.

Cooper sits at 932 receiving yards on the season and is on the doorstep of his sixth 1,000-yard season in his eight-year career. It'd be the first time Cooper crossed the plateau since 2020, and it'd exemplify just how special he's been for the Browns' pass game that's worked through two different QBs in Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson this season.

"It's a milestone that people respect," Cooper said. "It's a milestone that people start to view a receiver like, 'You had a good season.' Yeah, it is."

Cooper's production has slowed since Watson became QB in Week 13. He's been targeted 22 times and caught 10 of those passes for 140 yards, which is his lowest in a three-game span this season, but that's not to suggest he still hasn't been helpful to Watson as Watson continues to rebuild his game from his 700-day absence between NFL starts.

"It's a blessing to be able to have Amari and the things that he can do and the things that he brings, and just to be able to be that big brother for me because he is older than me," Watson said. "I have an opportunity to learn from him and what other quarterbacks he played with were thinking and what he thinks on certain coverages versus certain DBs. Also, for him to be able to talk with the younger receivers and show them the way to be a professional and how to prep for each and every game. It's awesome to see."

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is hoping Cooper will cross the 1,000-yard mark with three games left to play. It'll serve as a stamp for the consistency he's brought to the passing game, which is exactly what the Browns expected to receive from Cooper when they acquired him in a a trade with the Cowboys in March.

"Really proud of him," Van Pelt said. "Getting to know him over the course of the season and how seriously he takes it, it means a lot to him. His route running is as good as I have ever been around. His [ability] to create separation, his suddenness, his ability to put his foot in the ground and break with violence at the top of the routes to create separation and just tries to do it right every time, I think that is the biggest thing.

"His film study is really, really strong. The quarterbacks and he will text on the side often, 'Did you see this clip?' or they will send film clips back and forth so I know how hard he works at it."

Cooper, 28, believes his best football is still in front of him, too, and he's capable of totaling even more receiving yards in future seasons.