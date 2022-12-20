News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Browns show appreciation for Jarvis Landry before his return to Cleveland

Landry transformed the culture in the Browns’ locker room in his four seasons in Cleveland before joining the Saints last offseason

Dec 20, 2022 at 04:26 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

122022_N&N

Jarvis Landry is no longer in Cleveland, but the effect he had among players in the Browns' locker room has still been felt this season.

Ask Nick Chubb, David Njoku or Denzel Ward.

All three players were among the seven still on the Browns' roster when Landry joined the team in 2018. Chubb and Ward were in their first NFL seasons and Njoku was in his second, and each of them can vividly recall the energy Landry brought to a team that initially lacked it after their 0-16 season a year prior.

"Jarvis taught me a lot," Chubb said Tuesday. "I came in here as a young rookie, and he was Jarvis Landry. Just on and off the field, everything, he's always there for me. A great person, a great player, a great leader. He was a big part of me being who I am in football."

Njoku credited Landry with instilling a true winning mentality in the building.

"I think he was one of the main reasons we got this thing turned around, along with obviously a few other players," he said. "I have to give credit to him for the majority of it because he had the mentality and the mindset of winning and pushing through adversity. I feel like that rubbed on a bunch of players at the time when he was here."

Those memories will come back this week when the Browns host the Saints, Landry's current team, on Saturday at FirstStadium. Landry signed with the Saints last offseason after four storied years with the Browns that are the most successful seasons since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999. He ranks 15th in franchise history with 3,560 receiving yards.

The top memory many players — and fans — remember most from Landry was his famous speech during a wide receivers meeting on an episode of HBO's Hard Knocks. The expletive-filled, but passionate speech about practicing through pain and not taking days off was considered a rallying cry for the team that season, which ended with a 7-8-1 record and represented a major step in a positive direction following the winless season.

"I remember the video," Chubb said. "What he said was true: If you're healthy, you can practice. You should, and things needed to change around here. Ever since then, things have changed. It's a lot of doing what Jarvis did here."

Landry backed that speech up by playing through several injuries during his career — a rib injury in 2020 and a knee injury in 2021 were among them, yet he continued to play each week and participate in practice, often giving cornerbacks a true test of the intensity that was to come from an opponent on game day.

"You couldn't take any days off with him," Ward said. "You had to lock in. He gave you those game reps that you looked for going against a guy like that to get you ready for the game."

Now, the Browns will face Landry in an actual game, and they expect nothing less than what they saw when Landry was their team leader.

He'll be on the other sideline, but he'll still be missed.

"If we had Jarvis here, it'd be amazing," Chubb said. "He was a great player and a great teammate. We all love him."

Photos: Saints Week Practice

Check out photos of players and coaches working to prepare for the teams regular season game against the New Orleans Saints

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
1 / 22

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
2 / 22

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
3 / 22

Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
4 / 22

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
5 / 22

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
6 / 22

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
7 / 22

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Mike Brown (48) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
8 / 22

Safety Mike Brown (48) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
9 / 22

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
10 / 22

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
11 / 22

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
12 / 22

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
13 / 22

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Coach Drew Petzing during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
14 / 22

Quarterback Coach Drew Petzing during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
15 / 22

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
16 / 22

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
17 / 22

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
18 / 22

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Ice on a practice pad during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
19 / 22

Ice on a practice pad during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
20 / 22

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
21 / 22

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.
22 / 22

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on December 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Chubb staying sleeveless, Njoku staying shirtless

Perhaps the biggest storyline for Saturday's game will be the Arctic cold temperatures expected to slam Cleveland and much of the country for the weekend.

Winds of up to 60 mph and a wind chill as low as -12 are forecasted for the game, according to Accuweather.com. There's also a potential for snow throughout the day.

Chubb and Njoku, however, aren't changing anything about their game day looks.

For Chubb, that means sticking with a sleeveless look under his pads.

"It wouldn't change anything for me," he said.

And for Njoku, that means continuing to go shirtless in warmups.

"It's more like a mentality thing," he said. "On gameday, I feel nothing."

Pocic to return soon

The Browns designated C Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve Tuesday, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said "I do" when asked if he could potentially be available for Saturday's game.

Pocic would provide a big boost to the offensive line after a dominant performance in the first 11 games of the season. He ranks third among centers with an 83.0 grade from Pro Football Focus and is also fourth among NFL centers with an 84.3 run block grade.

"He's trending in that direction but have to see him practice first," Stefanski said Tuesday. "Hjalte (Froholdt) has done a nice job in there. He has really played well for us. If it is Hjalte again, we are excited for that because he is playing well. If it is Ethan, we're excited about that. He was playing at a high level and playing very physically for us prior to getting injured."

Related Links

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Deshaun Watson 'getting more and more comfortable' in offense

The Browns saw Watson take another step forward for his second win in his last three games

news

News & Notes: Myles Garrett believes he's 'in the thick of it' for NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Garrett has steadily climbed up the league's sack leaderboard — and hopes to finish the season in the No. 1 spot

news

News & Notes: Browns still have 'business to handle' despite long playoff odds

The Browns understand where they sit in the playoff race but aren't taking their foot off the gas

news

News & Notes: Jack Conklin reflects on long recovery from knee injury

Conklin earned the respect from his teammates for the long hours of rehab he spent over the offseason to recover from a knee injury in 2021

news

News & Notes: Stefanski believes Watson 'made strides' in second start

Stefanski saw more glimpses of how Watson can elevate the offense despite a disappointing loss to the Bengals

news

News & Notes: Myles Garrett looking for another big game vs. Joe Burrow

The Browns are 4-0 against Burrow, and Garrett has led the way on defense with six sacks against him

news

News & Notes: Deshaun Watson eager for second start after identifying fixes from debut

Watson believes fixes in his technique and overall growth in comfort for leading the offense will lead to better results in his second start

news

News & Notes: Donovan Peoples-Jones sensed his big punt return vs. Texans

Peoples-Jones earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his 76-yard return

news

News & Notes: Browns see 'correctable' areas with offense in Deshaun Watson's debut

The Browns are turning the page from a sluggish debut with Watson commanding the offense

news

News & Notes: Myles Garrett continues to dominate despite facing extra double-team looks

No edge rusher in the league has faced more double-team blocking than Garrett, but he's still continued to be among the league's sack leaders

news

News & Notes: Deshaun Watson looking to 'hold up to that standard' in first Browns start

Watson has been primarily focused on staying mentally ready in his preparation to become the Browns' starting QB

Advertising