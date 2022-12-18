Game Balls: 5 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 15 win

QB Deshaun Watson

Watson's stats weren't anything extraordinary — he completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 161 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions — but his performance was enough to help the Browns secure the points they needed on a frigid, windy and snowy evening by the lake.

That's all the Browns can really ask of their quarterback in that type of game setting, and the fact that Watson was able to deliver that in his third start of the season and first in Cleveland bodes well for his future with the Browns. Watson didn't turn the ball over or make any game-changing mistakes, which was a big step forward for him after throwing an interception in each of his first two starts this season.

The one drive that mattered most was the 12-play, 76-yard touchdown drive that followed an interception from CB Denzel Ward. Watson completed five of eight pass attempts on the drive and connected with WR Amari Cooper twice for gains of 16 and 28 yards to push deep into Ravens territory. The drive ended when Watson helped execute a perfect, quick pass play to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 3-yard touchdown.

The score was the Browns' only trip to the end zone in the game, but it was all the Browns needed to stay ahead.