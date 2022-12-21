Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matchup
- The Browns are 6-8 and coming off a 13-3 win over the Ravens. The Saints are 5-9 and coming off a 21-18 win over the Falcons.
- The Browns lead the all-time regular season series, 13-5. The Saints won the last game, 21-18, in Week 2 of the 2018 season on Sept. 16, 2018 at Caesars Superdome.
Storylines to Watch
- Chill Factor - Kickoff temperature is expected to be around 12 degrees with wind gusts up to 60 mph. The windchill could be around -20 degrees, and there is a 50 percent chance of snow according to AccuWeather.
- Watson's Progress - QB Deshaun Watson will look to build off another improved performance following his third start with the Browns last week. Watson played a turnover-free game and found his second passing touchdown of the season in the win over the Ravens.
- Improved Defense - The Browns haven't allowed an opponent to score more than 23 points in their last four games and have moved up to 18th in defensive efficiency with 342.4 yards allowed per game.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Saturday, 1 p.m., NFL Network
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Aditi Kinkhabwala (sidelines)
NFL+
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9:00 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @AnthonyPoisal, @NathanZegura
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns