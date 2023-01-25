Assessing the Browns' 2022 rookie class

RB Jerome Ford - Round 5 (156 overall)

Stats: 13 games, 8 carries, 12 yards, 30 kick returns, 24.1 yards per kick return

The Browns drafted Ford because they liked his elusiveness and ability to make plays when the ball was in his hands, but he didn't have too many chances to do that as a running back with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt firmly entrenched ahead of him on the depth chart. Instead, the Browns used him as a kick returner, where he showed strong improvements throughout the year and broke free for a few big returns later in the season. Ford ranked sixth in average return yards among the 15 players with 22 or more kick returns this season.

"You saw a young player in Jerome that we were all excited about, and he has speed and he has vision," head coach Kevin Stefanski said in December. "Those are so important when you are talking about kick returns. He also has good hands."

Ford will have a chance to play a bigger role in the run game next season, but he might have to compete with WR Jakeem Grant Sr. for kick return duties next season. Grant, a Pro Bowl returner, was slotted as the starting punt and kick returner last season before suffering a season-ending torn Achilles in training camp.

WR Michael Woods II - Round 6 (202 overall)

Stats: 10 games, 10 targets, 5 receptions, 45 yards

The Browns gave Woods a few looks throughout the season and elevated his playing time in the final month — he played over 30 percent of snaps in three of the last four games. They didn't need him to step into a big role with Cooper and Peoples-Jones atop the depth chart, but the Browns are encouraged about the tools Woods showed throughout the year.

"I've been very impressed," pass game coordinator/wide receivers Coach Chad O'Shea said. "Mike's had some really good weeks on the practice field for us. You saw that in the last game with him showing up doing some things in the last couple weeks. We've had him in there some more. With Mike, there's so many things he brings to the table. I think he had a great skillset. As a player, I think he has awesome intangibles also. He's a guy we put in the category as very intelligent. He can play in a multiple role for us because he can handle that mentally, and he has the physical skill set and combination to be successful."

"So moving forward, Mike needs to play to his strengths, which is I can do a lot for this team and I can have a big role because I can play different spots inside and outside. I'm really excited about the future of Mike Woods."

EDGE Isaiah Thomas - Round 7 (223 overall)

Stats: 10 games, 9 tackles, 1 sack, 2 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, 1 tackle for a loss, 2 QB hits

Thomas was able to carve a rotational role on the edge midway through the season, which is a great sign for a player selected as deep as he was in the draft class. He showed glimpses of being a solid player, too, and will also be one of the young players in the mix to carve a bigger role on the defensive line next season.

C Dawson Deaton - Round 7 (246 overall)