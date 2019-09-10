Baker Mayfield looks sharp at 1st practice of Jets week - News & Notes

Special teams accounted for just two of the team's 18 penalties while limiting the Titans to next to nothing on returns. Punter Jamie Gillan averaged a net of 46.6 and did not have any of his punts returned.

"I was pleased with the effort. The attention to detail and the ability to go down a make a play," Kitchens said. "(Gillan) had three punts with over five seconds hang time. So you do a good job of doing that and you can limit the amount of return yards that they have."

-- Kitchens didn't rule out the possibility of wide receiver Jarvis Landry returning more punts Monday.

In Sunday's loss, Landry filled in for Dontrell Hilliard, who exited with a concussion. Running back D'Ernest Johnson is another option.