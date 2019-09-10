Baker Mayfield looks sharp at 1st practice of Jets week - News & Notes

Sep 10, 2019 at 03:04 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns don't normally practice on Tuesday during the regular season, but it was otherwise business as usual -- and that included Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield was firing the ball with his usual zest during the portion of practice open to reporters. The second-year quarterback took a number of hits Sunday against the Titans and had his throwing hand wrapped during his post-game press conference. X-Rays were negative, and Mayfield bounced back in less than 48 hours to participate in Tuesday's practice.

"Baker's fine. He's good," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said after Tuesday's practice, an extra session Cleveland will use to prepare for its Monday Night Football matchup with the Jets. Instead of receiving their typical Tuesday off day, Browns players are off Wednesday.

The Browns were without safety Damarious Randall because of a stomach virus and could be missing offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) and linebacker Adarius Taylor for a longer stretch of time. Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (ankle) expects to be fine for Monday's game against the Jets.

Photos: A Look at Tuesday's Practice

Check out photos from today's practice by team photographer Matt Starkey

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on September 10, 2019.
1 / 40

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) and Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during practice on September 10, 2019.
2 / 40

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) and Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Wide Receiver Sheldon Gibson (17) during practice on September 10, 2019.
3 / 40

Wide Receiver Sheldon Gibson (17) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 10, 2019.
4 / 40

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 10, 2019.
5 / 40

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on September 10, 2019.
6 / 40

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on September 10, 2019.
7 / 40

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 10, 2019.
8 / 40

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during practice on September 10, 2019.
9 / 40

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during practice on September 10, 2019.
10 / 40

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 10, 2019.
11 / 40

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during practice on September 10, 2019.
12 / 40

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Offensive guard Justin McCray (67) during practice on September 10, 2019.
13 / 40

Offensive guard Justin McCray (67) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) during practice on September 10, 2019.
14 / 40

Offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on September 10, 2019.
15 / 40

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 10, 2019.
16 / 40

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Wide Receiver Sheldon Gibson (17) during practice on September 10, 2019.
17 / 40

Wide Receiver Sheldon Gibson (17) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on September 10, 2019.
18 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on September 10, 2019.
19 / 40

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on September 10, 2019.
20 / 40

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 10, 2019.
21 / 40

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Offensive guard Justin McCray (67) and Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on September 10, 2019.
22 / 40

Offensive guard Justin McCray (67) and Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on September 10, 2019.
23 / 40

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) during practice on September 10, 2019.
24 / 40

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Wide receiver Derrick Willies (84) during practice on September 10, 2019.
25 / 40

Wide receiver Derrick Willies (84) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 10, 2019.
26 / 40

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 10, 2019.

No Player during practice on September 10, 2019.
27 / 40

No Player during practice on September 10, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 10, 2019.
28 / 40

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 10, 2019.
29 / 40

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on September 10, 2019.
30 / 40

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on September 10, 2019.
31 / 40

Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Quarterback Drew Stanton (5) during practice on September 10, 2019.
32 / 40

Quarterback Drew Stanton (5) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Guard Eric Kush (72) during practice on September 10, 2019.
33 / 40

Guard Eric Kush (72) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 10, 2019.
34 / 40

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on September 10, 2019.
35 / 40

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 10, 2019.
36 / 40

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on September 10, 2019.
37 / 40

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 10, 2019.
38 / 40

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks during practice on September 10, 2019.
39 / 40

Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks during practice on September 10, 2019.

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens during practice on September 10, 2019.
40 / 40

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens during practice on September 10, 2019.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

-- The Browns have some questions to answer on the offensive line if Lamm, the first tackle off the bench, is unable to dress against the Jets. Kitchens said there'd be more clarity as the week develops.

As for the line's biggest question mark during training camp, Kitchens said he liked what he saw from Eric Kush, who was named the starting right guard after a lengthy camp competition.

"I thought Kush played well," Kitchens said. "I thought he held his own in there. Matched up against a pretty good player for the most part all day, and I thought he played well."

-- There weren't many bright spots to pull from Sunday's loss, but Kitchens found one in the performance of the team's special teams units.

Special teams accounted for just two of the team's 18 penalties while limiting the Titans to next to nothing on returns. Punter Jamie Gillan averaged a net of 46.6 and did not have any of his punts returned.

"I was pleased with the effort. The attention to detail and the ability to go down a make a play," Kitchens said. "(Gillan) had three punts with over five seconds hang time. So you do a good job of doing that and you can limit the amount of return yards that they have."

-- Kitchens didn't rule out the possibility of wide receiver Jarvis Landry returning more punts Monday.

In Sunday's loss, Landry filled in for Dontrell Hilliard, who exited with a concussion. Running back D'Ernest Johnson is another option.

"Jarvis is the definition of a football player," Kitchens said. "Does not make me nervous at all. Actually makes me very calming, has a calming effect that he is back there fielding the ball."

Related Content

news

Malik Jackson eager to 'get the best out of everybody' as D-Line mentor

With 9 seasons of experience and a Super Bowl win on his resume, Jackson is well-equipped to guide the Browns' interior D-Line
news

Jordan Elliott ready to 'step up to the plate'

Elliott lost 10 pounds over the offseason and feels more explosive, which is one reason why defensive line coach Chris Kiffin is eager to see how Elliott performs this season
news

Top 75 Moments: No. 42 - Joe Thomas surpasses 10,000 consecutive snaps

Thomas surpassed the legendary mark early in 2017 and finished with a record of 10,363 snaps — which will almost certainly never be broken again in the NFL
news

John Johnson III 'making my presence felt' as vocal leader of new-look Browns D

The Browns signed Johnson to be a backfield leader for a defense full of new faces, and he's using his voice to help bring them together
Advertising