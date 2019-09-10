Baker Mayfield looks sharp at 1st practice of Jets week - News & Notes

The Browns don't normally practice on Tuesday during the regular season, but it was otherwise business as usual -- and that included Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield was firing the ball with his usual zest during the portion of practice open to reporters. The second-year quarterback took a number of hits Sunday against the Titans and had his throwing hand wrapped during his post-game press conference. X-Rays were negative, and Mayfield bounced back in less than 48 hours to participate in Tuesday's practice.
"Baker's fine. He's good," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said after Tuesday's practice, an extra session Cleveland will use to prepare for its Monday Night Football matchup with the Jets. Instead of receiving their typical Tuesday off day, Browns players are off Wednesday.
The Browns were without safety Damarious Randall because of a stomach virus and could be missing offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) and linebacker Adarius Taylor for a longer stretch of time. Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (ankle) expects to be fine for Monday's game against the Jets.
Check out photos from today's practice by team photographer Matt Starkey
-- The Browns have some questions to answer on the offensive line if Lamm, the first tackle off the bench, is unable to dress against the Jets. Kitchens said there'd be more clarity as the week develops.
As for the line's biggest question mark during training camp, Kitchens said he liked what he saw from Eric Kush, who was named the starting right guard after a lengthy camp competition.
"I thought Kush played well," Kitchens said. "I thought he held his own in there. Matched up against a pretty good player for the most part all day, and I thought he played well."
-- There weren't many bright spots to pull from Sunday's loss, but Kitchens found one in the performance of the team's special teams units.
Special teams accounted for just two of the team's 18 penalties while limiting the Titans to next to nothing on returns. Punter Jamie Gillan averaged a net of 46.6 and did not have any of his punts returned.
"I was pleased with the effort. The attention to detail and the ability to go down a make a play," Kitchens said. "(Gillan) had three punts with over five seconds hang time. So you do a good job of doing that and you can limit the amount of return yards that they have."
-- Kitchens didn't rule out the possibility of wide receiver Jarvis Landry returning more punts Monday.
In Sunday's loss, Landry filled in for Dontrell Hilliard, who exited with a concussion. Running back D'Ernest Johnson is another option.
"Jarvis is the definition of a football player," Kitchens said. "Does not make me nervous at all. Actually makes me very calming, has a calming effect that he is back there fielding the ball."