Memories from Club 46: Phil Dawson recalls famous, improbable 2007 snow kick: 'I have no shot of making this'

Dawson, however, was more worried about Zastudil's bare hands, which he used to frantically sweep both kicking spots. With the snowy conditions and blistering cold, Zastudil had to position the ball perfectly for Dawson to nail the kick. None of that could happen if he didn't catch the snap.

Browns fans, of course, remember what happened next.

The snap was made and Dawson launched the ball, which spun more like a batted pass from a quarterback than a traditional end-over-end kick. The kick started left of the goal posts, then spun back to the middle like a pitcher throwing a slider across home plate.

The kick's distance was good by a few inches, and the crowd and Browns sideline erupted as the ball clanked off the top of the crossbar and through the uprights for three points.

"My focus was, 'Why are we out here trying this?'" Dawson said. "I wasn't even thinking about anything. My mind was all over the place, but I had trained my body what it needed to do. Even though my mind was not in a great place, autopilot kicked in, and the ball went right down the middle."

To this day, Dawson believes Crennel opted for the long field goal only because the yardage markers and lines on the field were covered in snow. Dawson doesn't think Crennel knew how long the field goal was, and if he did, the field goal team wouldn't have received the call.

Dawson knew the kick was over 40 yards when he saw the orange 40-yard cushion marker on the sideline, but he still couldn't believe the field goal team was called for the play. Even an extra-point, which was kicked from the 2-yard line at the time, was a tough kick in a blizzard.

A 49-yarder? Impossible.

"I don't think Romeo had any idea how far the kick was, I promise you," Dawson said. "I'm running out on the field after giving them a double take when I hear 'field goal.' I'm thinking this ball's going to land on the 5-yard line. I have no shot of making this."

Dawson and Zastudil had to guess where the hash marks were so they could line up at their usual 7 or 8 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Their first guess felt wrong when they finished clearing the snow and saw how close the offensive line was to their original spot.

Their second guess — where they made the kick — didn't feel right either, but the spot was never going to feel right. At least not for the height Dawson needed to blast the ball through the snow.

"I think if Buffalo put their hands up," Dawson said, "it would've been blocked."