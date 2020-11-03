Club 46: How Leroy Hoard 'fought, clawed and scratched' his way to becoming a great Browns RB

So Hoard began counting down the seconds every time he made a block for his quarterback. Once he got to two or three seconds and the moment felt right, he let go of the defenders and turned around.

That was the start of one of the best quarterback-running back duos in franchise history.

"I caught so many passes that everybody thought these plays were, 'Oh, man, Bernie and Leroy,'" Hoard said. "And all I remember is that thing that he told me: 'Hey, don't block for me for five seconds. I'm not running.'"

Hoard had always devoted everything possible to carve a big role in the NFL. In his first training camp, he didn't quite realize how much work rookies needed to be put in until he took a handoff and ran through the line of scrimmage for the first time.

Each defender in his way seemed 20 or 30 pounds heavier. He couldn't simply pick out any open hole and run through it. He needed to study the movements of everyone at the defensive line and display patience as he waited for a bigger hole to open up. Otherwise, he'd run directly into several outstretched arms in position to bring him down.

"Right before you get past them, they do that lunge, and reach out with the arm," Hoard said. "So I learned how to read defense, be a little more patient inside and try to use my skill that way. Instead of trying to use speed, I used burst. It worked."