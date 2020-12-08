Club 46: How Joe Thomas realized he was a different kind of elite athlete

He got that answer his freshman year in high school. He was 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds and had no longer had to worry about a weight limit. As Thomas got bigger in high school, he received more scholarship offers and soon became one of the top recruits in the country. He could take his pick on where to play college football.

At first, he thought he'd love to attend college out of his home state. He had rarely traveled outside Wisconsin, and he viewed college as an opportunity to see another part of the country. But when he finally began to make visits to Colorado State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, he actually thought the opposite.

Wisconsin was in Thomas' blood. He was made for Madison.

"I started getting that feeling of like, 'Wow, now I know why I love the things that I see every day at Wisconsin so much,'" he said. "I think it was that finally learning a lot about what Wisconsin was more than just, 'Hey, it's a football team I like to cheer for.' That made me realize that this is the place for me."

Thomas began rising up the depth chart only a few days into his first fall camp. Coach Barry Alvarez slotted him at tackle and quickly realized how much of a force Thomas could be when he began winning pass rush battles against some of his top seniors. Alvarez still wanted to give him time to develop, but he also wanted to use him as an asset.

So Thomas became the first true freshman to play under Alvarez. He was the backup tackle to begin the season and received playing time as the third tight end in jumbo sets.

By his sophomore season, Thomas was ready to see the field for every snap. By his junior year, scouts were ready to slap a first-round label on him.

Thomas, though, never believed that. He was always full of self-doubt, which fueled him to get better. He kept his vision focused on each day at a time, but at the end of his third college season, his offensive line coach gave him advice.

"Hey, I think you should petition the board, just to see where you're at," he told him. He wanted Thomas to see what scouts were thinking about him, and Thomas was stunned.

"Wait, what?" he said. "Like, to go out to the draft?"

"A lot of these scouts that are coming in are saying that you're going to be a first-round draft pick."

Thomas' jaw hit the floor.

"What?"

Thomas had the talent to go to the NFL after his junior season and become a star.

One play, though, nearly changed all of that.

It happened in the Auburn Capital One Bowl. Thomas wasn't even playing as an offensive lineman — he was at defensive end. Wisconsin needed him to play defense due to injuries, and Thomas always wanted to be available for anything the team needed. He was an Iron Man, after all, and had never suffered a major injury in his career. He could take on anything.

Within his first few defensive snaps, Thomas was done for the game. He angled himself to attempt to make a tackle on the running back, and his knee buckled. He suffered a torn ACL.

His first-round draft status, at least for the 2006 draft, was no longer a foregone conclusion.

"I'm crying, my parents are crying, and I'm like, 'Did I die?'" Thomas said. "I really had that feeling, like, maybe I'm dead, because I just didn't know at that point."

Thomas elected to stay for his senior season. He wanted to prove at the college level that his ACL injury wasn't going to stop him from becoming one of the best offensive linemen in the country, and he used the injury as motivation to get even better.

When he couldn't do lower-body workouts after surgery, he doubled down on his upper body strength. He put in more effort to gain healthy weight and become an even stiffer offensive lineman, and it paid off. He rehabbed in time to open the season and became the starter for each game in his final season.

Thomas knocked his recovery out of the park. He was truly built differently, and NFL teams took even more notice. He was going to be a star, and whichever team would draft him first was going to have a legendary player for years to come.

"I knew that just by focusing on being a great teammate and being the best left tackle that I could be," he said, "that stuff would take care of itself down the line."