Club 46: How Mike Pruitt ascended to legendary highs as a Browns fullback

Pruitt was the seventh player taken off the board and the first rookie Cleveland wanted to join its roster. That was how Pruitt's legendary career as a Browns fullback started, and it ended with 47 touchdowns and 6,540 rushing yards — both third all-time in franchise history — and nine years full of unforgettable moments.

"To this day, it still shocks me," Pruitt said. "I was thrilled to no end to know that somebody had that much interest in me to want to put that much stock in me."

But to understand how Pruitt arrived in Cleveland, it's important to understand where he grew up and who pushed him.

Pruitt was raised in the south side of Chicago in an area of high crime. His mother enforced ground rules for when Pruitt, who loved playing baseball and running races against his friends, would go outside after school. He needed to be inside before darkness arrived and the street lights were turned on.

So Pruitt always made the most of his time outside, and he found out at an early age that he excelled at running. He always outpaced his siblings, his older brother, his older friends — it didn't matter who the opponent was. Pruitt always seemed to be faster.

"I was always amazed that none of them could outrun me," he said. "It was something that I was blessed with."

It didn't take long for Pruitt to become one of the top athletes as a youth and high school player running track and playing football. The former was Pruitt's favorite sport growing up because, well, he won plenty of individual awards for his blazing speed, but his devotion to football grew after one of his football coaches offered him a rather blunt assessment of the long-term benefits about each sport.

"Mike," he said. "I don't think you're going to make a whole lot of money at track, but I do think that you have a possibility to make some money at football."

That was all Pruitt needed to hear.