Club 46: Kevin Johnson recalls famous 1999 Hail Mary play that entrenched him in Browns lore

Johnson, however, only grew fonder of Cleveland and its passionate Browns fan base during those times.

"Those guys brought it every week and supported the team," Johnson said. "I think they're one of the best fanbases of any sports team. It gives the players a lot of confidence. It makes them feel good to win, lose or draw that you have that type of fan base out there supporting you play after play, week after week."

Johnson, a native of Trenton, New Jersey, had a unique path to Cleveland. When he arrived at Syracuse for his first season of college football, he was a quarterback expected to split opportunities with another true freshman named Donovan McNabb. McNabb received the first three drives in the first game of the season, and after he fired a deep ball touchdown to wide receiver Marvin Harrison on the third drive of the game, Johnson was relegated to clipboard duties from the sideline for the foreseeable future.

Johnson didn't want that. He was willing to do anything to be on the field, even if it meant foregoing his quarterback prospects. When Harrison, who became one of the NFL's best receivers after college, suggested to Johnson he try the receiver position, Johnson didn't hesitate. He worked with Harrison before his junior year to master the position, and Johnson was able to quickly hone his receiving skills and earn a shot to play in his final two seasons.

"I knew what to do because I was a quarterback," he said. "I didn't know how to run routes, but I knew who would get the ball just based on my knowledge of the quarterback position. And quarterbacks are always catching the football because they're always playing catch."

In his final two years at Syracuse, Johnson recorded 92 receptions for 1,506 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was not only one of the best receivers with the Orange — he was a top receiver in the NFL draft.

Johnson's name, though, didn't get called into the second round. But as soon as the call came, he was ready to get to work.

"I flew in that evening and there were fans at the airport," Johnson said. "Phenomenal, phenomenal fan base, and just to see the passion and having the Browns back into Berea was unbelievable. They showed so much support every weekend coming out."

Johnson made sure his name would forever stick with those fans in Week 8. That was when he made the catch that brought the first feelings of winning football back to Cleveland, and even though he created many more moments of greatness across his five-year career with the Browns, that one particular play will always help Johnson be remembered as a legend in Cleveland.