Club 46: Leroy Kelly carved a legendary career in lieu of his legendary predecessor

If it wasn't for Kelly, the Browns might not have been able to maintain the same level of success they had with Brown. Cleveland never had a losing season with Brown, and it never had a losing season with Kelly, who helped lead the Browns to five playoff appearances as a starting running back.

Kelly, however, doesn't prefer to attribute his success to his otherworldly abilities of escaping tacklers and bursting through the trenches at breakneck speeds. He gave all the praise to the tremendous core of offensive linemen, many of whom blocked for his talented predecessor and helped make his transition to a starting running back look so great.

With future Hall of Famer Gene Hickerson, Dick Schafrath and a batch of other talented lineman who spent time in Cleveland, Kelly became an instant star.

"It was just great running," Kelly said. "The offensive lineup we had, that it was still going to be there. That's what definitely helped me out."

Kelly's career is even more remarkable considering how late he became a full-time running back. He was a quarterback in high school at Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia, his hometown, and became both a running back and defensive back in college at Morgan State. Kelly arrived at his first camp in Cleveland believing that his best shot at a professional career was by playing defense, but that all changed when he received an order from Collier.

"I want you to put some weight on," Collier told the rookie. "We're going to use you as a running back."

Cleveland, of course, already had a no-doubt Hall of Famer in its backfield, so Kelly wasn't needed yet, but he still showed his potential in his two years as a special teams player. He returned a punt 68 yards to the end zone as a rookie in 1964 for his first career touchdown, which he still remembers as his favorite NFL moment to this day.

"I slammed the ball down, for some reason," Kelly said. "I can't remember why I did that, but I guess it was, 'Hey, I can score touchdowns too.'"

That was only the first of many trips to the end zone from Kelly. Brown could see that Kelly had potential to be a star in his two years before he handed him starting running back duties, and his message of assurance to Collier was all he needed to give Kelly his chance.