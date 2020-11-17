Club 46: From his 1st day with the Browns, Michael Dean Perry always performed at an elite level

Michael Dean Perry did not wait long to show the Browns how talented he could be as a defensive lineman.

After he was selected 50th overall in the second round of the 1988 draft, Perry arrived at training camp thinking he would soon face the toughest competition of his career. Nearly all NFL rookies need time to acclimate to the professional level once they make the jump from college, and even though Perry was hopeful to secure a starting spot on the roster, he wasn't quite sure how challenging his first NFL training camp would be.

Then, Perry took his first scrimmage rep. He beat Dan Fike, a veteran offensive lineman who had been a starter for the Browns the last three seasons. And he continued to beat him throughout the first practice.

"He was so pissed that you wouldn't believe," Perry said in a recent Club 46 interview with Jay Crawford. "He said, 'I can't believe this rookie beat me. This rookie beat me.' That's all you heard."

But that wasn't a reflection of anything poor about Fike's performance. Perry was an anomaly to the normal learning curve of NFL rookies. He was dominant from Day 1 and continued to win battles against offensive lineman on Sundays, which led to 51.5 career sacks — second in franchise history — with five Pro Bowl appearances and two All-Pro honors in his seven-year tenure.

He's one of the best defenders to ever play for the Browns, and he quickly realized that to be his potential as a rookie in Cleveland.