Club 46: Dick Ambrose reflects on importance of 'Kardiac Kids,' how it felt to bring success to Cleveland

Dick Ambrose prefers to not mention one particular memory when he's asked about his favorite play or moment as a linebacker with the Cleveland Browns.

Ambrose has plenty of them from a nine-year career in Cleveland, where he built a legacy as one of the greatest linebackers to ever play for the Browns. He led the team in tackles for five consecutive seasons (1977-81) and was the team's most valuable defensive player in 1977. In 1981, he was honored by his teammates with the "Captain's Award," given to the team member who is "a worker, a team player and an inspiration."

But none of those accolades and stats trigger a singular favorite memory for Ambrose, who was nicknamed "Bam Bam" for his hard-hitting style of play. Instead, he likes to discuss his favorite year: 1980.

That season, of course, is remembered in the franchise as the year of the "Kardiac Kids," the nickname for the Browns after they endured several last-minute finishes that often ended with a win.

"That was just a very unique and special season for all of us on the team," Ambrose said. "It was one of those things where you come together as a team, and we played together, we lost together."

The final part of that sentiment meant a lot to Ambrose, who can still recall everything from his position on the sideline during the infamous Red Right 88 play in the final minute of the Browns' 14-12 deficit to the Oakland Raiders in the 1980 AFC Divisional Playoff Round. When quarterback Brian Sipe dropped back to pass the ball from the Oakland Raiders' 13-yard line, the 80,000 fans at Cleveland Municipal Stadium fell into a deep silence.

The pass, intended for tight end Ozzie Newsome, was intercepted by Mike Davis. The game was over.

"That was the end of our dream, and I guess that was meant to be," Ambrose said. "We just have to live with it."