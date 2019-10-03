Baker Mayfield talks OBJ's impact, Callaway's return and more - Press Conference

On if he enjoyed watching Beckham's pass against the Ravens:

"He is one of the most naturally talented guys I have been around, if not the most naturally talented guy for him to squeeze through those two guys and launch it – an accurate ball at that. I know he wanted to have that completed."

On if the Browns offense has 'righted the ship' after Sunday's win following a rocky start:

"In the sense of I think offensively we kind of found our identity, yeah, but we are definitely not satisfied. I would not say that we are right where we want to be. We have to continue to get better. I think the best part about this team is it continues to focus on the next opportunity to get better."

On if the Browns offense will be able to maintain its identity:

"Absolutely. I think we set the standard in how we have success and obviously, starting up front. You talk about football, it starts up front with the offensive line and getting the run game going. That allows the receivers to have open lanes and play action. Anytime you can give Nick Chubb the ball like that, he is going to make a lot of plays. We have set the standard on what we need to do and how I need to play."

On significance if Landry can't play on Monday:

"Obvious, Jarvis had an incredible game. It would hurt us to not have a guy in there. He makes great plays in the pass game, but his communication about getting people lined up and getting people to see the same things when he is just out there, especially in the run game, he does not get a lot of credit for his run blocking ability. He is a guy that sticks his nose in there day in and day out. It helps us out. It would hurt, but we are expect the next guy up to come back. We will see."

On the importance of stacking consecutive wins together:

"It is huge to stack wins in a row, especially two road wins in a row. I think for us to carry that in to a short week coming back home would be huge. We are just taking it one week at a time, though. Building on the momentum. We set the standard and we need to continue to improve."

On if the mentally and character of the team helps them on the road:

"We are all in it together – I think we realized that when traveled to Indy to practice against the Colts in camp – how close this team was with each other and what we will do for each other."

On if he saw the same daylight on Chubb's 88-yard TD following the pitch:

"I did. As soon as I saw him get through the hole, a different angle for him, but it reminded me of the run against Atlanta last year with just how open it is. Like I said after the game, people underestimate his speed so he was taking that one all the way."

On if his top speed clocked at approximately 19 miles per hour on the long TD run, compared to Chubb's 21+:

"No, I have to open the legs a little bit more. I have more in the tank."

On the identity of the Browns offense now:

"Playing well."

On if the identity of the offense is based on Chubb and blocking:

"Everybody doing their job. I think everybody did their job, and that needs to be our identity. To have success, everybody has to do their 1/11th. Going out there and being focused."

On if it felt like Kitchens was getting back to more of his style from last year by calling trick plays: