Bengals vs Browns: Need to Know Game Day Information

MOBILE TICKETING

Your phone is your game ticket. You can access your mobile tickets through the Browns mobile app (download it by clicking here).

Please Note: There are important login changes for 2020 to keep your account safer than ever. The first time you log in you will be asked to reset your password and verify your phone number and email address. View instructions here >>

TO EXPEDITE AND ENSURE SAFE ENTRY INTO FIRSTENERGY STADIUM

Be sure you have updated to the latest version of the Browns mobile app

Log in to the ticketing section in the Browns mobile app using your Cleveland Browns Account Manager information prior to arriving at the gate and select 'View Barcode' to display your mobile ticket for the ticket scanner

It is recommended that you join the 'Stadium WiFi' network (no password required) as you approach the gates.

iOS and Android users are encouraged to add their ticket to their mobile wallet at least 24 hours prior to the game. This will enable tap and go at the gate. When you arrive, open your ticket in your 'wallet' (there will be no visible barcode on your ticket), hold your phone near the scanner and you're all set

Note: Apple requires your phone to be protected with a passcode, touchID, or FaceID in order to use Apple Wallet. Click here for instructions on enabling passcode

Printed tickets are not available for this game

Screenshots of your tickets will not work for stadium entry

ENTER THROUGH YOUR DESIGNATED GATE/ZONE

All fans are now required to enter FirstEnergy Stadium through their designated gate/zone and during their recommended time. Fans will receive this information upon receiving and opening their ticket in the Browns mobile app.

If you are unable to access your tickets via the Browns mobile app, you can access them via the web version of Account Manager or the Ticketmaster app (if you purchased your tickets directly from Ticketmaster.com).

If you experience any difficulty accessing your tickets through the Browns mobile app when you arrive at the stadium, please visit the Ticket Office.

Ticket Office: South side of the stadium next to the Browns Pro Shop (opens at 9:00 AM)

TRANSFERRING YOUR TICKETS

You will want to transfer any of your tickets directly to your recipient prior to arriving to the gate. After logging into the app, select the "Transfer" button and send tickets directly to them.

QUESTIONS?