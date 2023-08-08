Bill Callahan impressed by 'major steps' from rookie OT Dawand Jones 

PFF gave Jones an 81.1 pass-blocking grade. His only true blemishes of the game were two holding penalties, but only one of them was accepted.

"He knew going in he was going to play the whole game and I thought we got an honest day's work from him," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Playing the whole game and not playing football in a little while – as you get into training camp and with the heat, I thought he did a nice job."

Out of all the players on both teams, Jones was the only one who played every snap on offense or defense. That was partly because Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin were not playing, and backup tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. was also absent due to injury. Only three tackles were available on the Browns' roster to cover both positions throughout the entire game.

Jones was up for the challenge — and he certainly made the most of it.