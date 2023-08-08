Bill Callahan impressed by 'major steps' from rookie OT Dawand Jones 

The career of rookie OT Dawand Jones is off to a quality — and durable — start.
Jones, a fourth-round pick out of Ohio State, played every snap during Thursday's game against the New York Jets without any breaks. He played for 74 plays, the same number as his jersey, and didn't allow a QB pressure in 40 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
The performance showcased remarkable strides for Jones, who has been considered a potential steal in the draft due to his massive 6-foot-8, 375-pound frame.
"I really thought his pass protection took some major steps," offensive line coach Bill Callahan said."He still has a long way to go yet. We're still working on the run technique aspects of his play to make him a more complete player, but it was good to see him perform under the lights against good competition, taking third down sets, which are so critical to protection."
Check out photos of the team during the tenth day of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
PFF gave Jones an 81.1 pass-blocking grade. His only true blemishes of the game were two holding penalties, but only one of them was accepted.
"He knew going in he was going to play the whole game and I thought we got an honest day's work from him," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Playing the whole game and not playing football in a little while – as you get into training camp and with the heat, I thought he did a nice job."
Out of all the players on both teams, Jones was the only one who played every snap on offense or defense. That was partly because Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin were not playing, and backup tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. was also absent due to injury. Only three tackles were available on the Browns' roster to cover both positions throughout the entire game.
Jones was up for the challenge — and he certainly made the most of it.
"A lot of positives, but we came away pleased," Callahan said. "As you look at it —- just a broad picture, a broad brush looking at it, you say, 'God, that's really good' because he stayed in front, he got his man, he finished off. But there are so many little things that he can improve upon, and self admittingly, he agrees with that. He can see where he can improve his hands and his feet and his body posture and obviously some of his overall reactions and counters."