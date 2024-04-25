Browns 2024 NFL Draft Primer: Here's what you need to know for the draft

The 2024 NFL Draft begins today as Round 1 kicks off the three-day event. Here at ClevelandBrowns.com, we have everything you need to know about the marquee offseason event for the league.
How to Watch
Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at 12 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Watch the Browns Countdown Draft Special from Cleveland Browns Stadium, presented by Pet Supplies Plus and Purina on Thursday, April 25 from 7-8 p.m. ET broadcasted on WEWS News 5. They will also host an After the Draft Special on Sunday, April 28 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on WEWS News 5.
How to Listen
The Cleveland Browns Draft Special will air on 92.3 The Fan and select affiliates on the Cleveland Browns Radio Network. The program can also be streamed live on ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Round 1: Thursday, April 25 from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26 from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
How to Follow on Social Media
Follow @Browns on X (formerly Twitter), @clevelandbrowns on Instagram and the Browns’ Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest picks, as well as articles, photos and more from the draft weekend. Staff writer Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso on X) will also have stories and more information over the course of the weekend.
Browns' Draft Picks
Round 2 – No. 54 overall
Round 3 – No. 85 overall
Round 5 – No. 156 overall
Round 6 – No. 206 overall
Round 7 – No. 227 overall
Round 7 – No. 243 overall
Latest Mock Drafts
Check out the latest review of mock drafts from experts and analysts here. Then, for mock drafts from the Browns' internal media team of staff writer Kelsey Russo and radio and podcast producer Jason Gibbs, click here for the second round, and here for the third round.
Andrew Berry's Pre-Draft Press Conference
Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry held his annual pre-draft press conference on April 18 to discuss a number of topics surrounding the draft.
One of the biggest questions surrounding this year's draft comes with the second-round pick. Over the last two years, Berry has used the Browns' second-round pick in deals to either move around in the draft or acquire a player in a trade. Berry said depending on how the draft board falls, he will have a better sense of whether they will use the pick about 10 picks ahead of No. 54.
He also discussed acquiring a second seventh-round pick in a trade with the Titans and the organization's approach to late-round draft picks.
Click here to read about Berry's comments on each topic discussed.
Browns' Most Recent Second-Round Selections
While the Browns have not made a second-round pick the previous two years, they used their second rounder in 2021 on LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at No. 52 and S Grant Delpit in 2020 at No. 44. Both have established themselves as key pieces of their defense. Owusu-Koramoah had a breakout 2023 season and elevated his role in the linebacker room, while Delpit signed a 3-year contract extension with the Browns in Dec. 2023.
Outlook on the 2025 Draft
The Browns will have a first-round draft pick in 2025 for the first time since 2021 and currently hold eight total picks. They have their own picks in Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6. They have two more sixth-round picks, one via Minnesota and another via Detroit. They also have a seventh-round pick via Minnesota.