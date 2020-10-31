Browns activate WR KhaDarel Hodge

Hodge appeared in the first three games this season and recorded three receptions for 51 yards. He injured his hamstring during pregame warmups at Dallas. Hodge was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 6 and designated for return on Oct. 28. He will wear No. 12.
* New this season, a player going on injured reserve is allowed to return after missing only three games, and teams may return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve throughout the year.
Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders