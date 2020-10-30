Injury Report: Myles Garrett 'ready to go;' 3 Browns ruled out vs. Raiders

Teller and Phillips will miss their third consecutive games while Hooper, who underwent an emergency appendectomy last week, will miss his second. All three will have the bye to heal up and potentially return Week 10.

During the past month, Garrett recorded six sacks, two forced fumbles, 14 tackles and two strip-sacks. He led the NFL in sacks (six) and sack yardage (53.0) in October, while tying for the NFL lead with two strip-sacks. He recorded a sack in every game in October and extended his streak to six consecutive games with at least one sack, a Browns record and the longest active streak in the NFL. Garrett is leading the NFL this season with nine sacks and four strip-sacks and is tied for the league lead with four forced fumbles, while the Browns are leading the NFL with 14 total takeaways.