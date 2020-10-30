Injury Report

Injury Report: Myles Garrett 'ready to go;' 3 Browns ruled out vs. Raiders

Cleveland’s Pro Bowl pass rusher returned to practice Friday

Oct 30, 2020 at 01:34 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns are expected to have the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Month at full capacity Sunday against the Raiders.

Myles Garrett, who was sidelined for Wednesday's and Thursday's practices with an ankle injury, returned Friday as a limited participant and is "ready to go," for Sunday's game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett took a couple of plays off here and there at Friday's practice but is expected to carry his full workload Sunday. Garrett won't carry an injury status into the game.

Three other players — G Wyatt Teller (calf), TE Austin Hooper (abdomen) and LB Jacob Phillips (knee) — were ruled out.

Teller and Phillips will miss their third consecutive games while Hooper, who underwent an emergency appendectomy last week, will miss his second. All three will have the bye to heal up and potentially return Week 10.

During the past month, Garrett recorded six sacks, two forced fumbles, 14 tackles and two strip-sacks. He led the NFL in sacks (six) and sack yardage (53.0) in October, while tying for the NFL lead with two strip-sacks. He recorded a sack in every game in October and extended his streak to six consecutive games with at least one sack, a Browns record and the longest active streak in the NFL. Garrett is leading the NFL this season with nine sacks and four strip-sacks and is tied for the league lead with four forced fumbles, while the Browns are leading the NFL with 14 total takeaways.

Advertising