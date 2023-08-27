Transactions

Browns agree to terms on trade to acquire RB Pierre Strong Jr. from Patriots

Aug 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
082723_dwyer

The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots have agreed to the following trade.

Browns receive:

RB Pierre Strong Jr.

Patriots receive:

T Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Strong (5-11, 215) is in his second NFL season out of South Dakota State. Originally selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, Strong appeared in 15 games as a rookie. He rushed for 100 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown and added seven receptions for 42 yards.

Wheatley spent the 2022 season on the Browns' practice squad.

*All NFL trades are pending a physical.

