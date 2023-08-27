Browns agree to terms on trade to acquire RB Pierre Strong Jr. from Patriots

The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots have agreed to the following trade.
Browns receive:
RB Pierre Strong Jr.
Patriots receive:
T Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
Strong (5-11, 215) is in his second NFL season out of South Dakota State. Originally selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, Strong appeared in 15 games as a rookie. He rushed for 100 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown and added seven receptions for 42 yards.
Wheatley spent the 2022 season on the Browns' practice squad.
*All NFL trades are pending a physical.