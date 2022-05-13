Schedule Release

Presented by

Browns announce 2022 preseason opponents

The Browns will play two preseason games at home

May 12, 2022 at 08:00 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

FNL_Preseason_2560x1440_Schedule_2022 (5)

The Browns' three-game 2022 preseason slate was announced Thursday along with their regular season schedule.

Cleveland is set to play the Jaguars, Eagles and Bears in the preseason before it officially kicks off Week 1 on Sept. 11 on the road against the Panthers. The Browns will travel to Jacksonville to start the preseason on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m., marking the second consecutive year in which the Browns will play their first preseason game on the road at TIAA Bank Stadium.

The Browns will then host the Eagles in their return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 21st at 1 p.m., a game that will follow a few days of joint practices with Philadelphia in Cleveland. Executive VP of Football Ops and GM Andrew Berry announced in March that the Browns would host the Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, which will be the second consecutive year the Browns hosted joint workouts with another team.

The preseason schedule will close with the Browns hosting the Bears at home on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tickets for the Eagles and Bears games are on sale now.

Photos: The Browns 2022 Schedule

The Browns' 2022 regular-season schedule has been released. Check out how the season unfolds with this photo gallery

Cleveland Browns' Andrew Hawkins (16) catches a pass as Carolina Panthers' Tre Boston (33) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
1 / 18

Cleveland Browns' Andrew Hawkins (16) catches a pass as Carolina Panthers' Tre Boston (33) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns game on October 8, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14–17
2 / 18

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns game on October 8, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14–17

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
3 / 18

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.
4 / 18

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns won 19-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium
5 / 18

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium

Tight end Gary Barnidge (82) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 13-33.
6 / 18

Tight end Gary Barnidge (82) during a NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2016 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 13-33.

Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
7 / 18

Safety Grant Delpit (22) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
8 / 18

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) and Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
9 / 18

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jordan Poyer (33) during an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns on September 25, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 24–30 in overtime.
10 / 18

Safety Jordan Poyer (33) during an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns on September 25, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 24–30 in overtime.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) dives in for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) try to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
11 / 18

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) dives in for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) try to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) blocks during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, in Cleveland. The Browns won 22-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)
12 / 18

Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) blocks during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, in Cleveland. The Browns won 22-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans game on October 15, 2017 at NRG Stadium. The Browns lost 17–33
13 / 18

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans game on October 15, 2017 at NRG Stadium. The Browns lost 17–33

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
14 / 18

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
15 / 18

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. The Browns won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)
16 / 18

Cleveland Browns defensive end Carl Nassib (94) rushes the quarterback during an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. The Browns won 20-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins on October 2, 2016 at FedexField. The Browns lost 20–31.
17 / 18

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins on October 2, 2016 at FedexField. The Browns lost 20–31.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
18 / 18

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns announce 2022 schedule

The Browns will host two primetime games and end the year against three divisional opponents in their last five games

news

5 Takeaways from Browns 2022 schedule

The Browns could have a golden opportunity for a fast start and capitalize in a home primetime setting against two divisional opponents

news

Top 5 matchups on Browns 2022 schedule

A couple primetime games and matchups against top teams in the league highlight the most intriguing games in the Browns' 2022 schedule

news

Browns will host New York Jets in 2022 home opener

The Browns will play the Jets in Week 2 at 1 p.m. for their first home game of 2022

news

2022 Browns schedule: Breaking down all 14 opponents

A look at what each opponent on the Browns 2022 schedule has done this offseason

news

2022 Schedule Release: Browns could face tougher opponents than strength-of-schedule suggests

The Browns own the 17th-hardest strength of schedule in the league, but several of their opponents could be in for improved seasons after a busy offseason

news

Browns single-game tickets to go on sale Thursday with NFL Schedule Release

Tickets will go on sale after the 2022 regular season schedule is announced Thursday at 8 p.m.

news

Dates, times set for 2021 Browns preseason schedule

Cleveland's 3-game schedule includes a home game with the Giants

news

5 intriguing moments in the Browns' 2021 schedule

Cleveland's 2021 schedule features plenty of big-time matchups in big-time spots

news

Social media reacts to Browns schedule release

With a Week 1 trip to Kansas City, three primetime games and a Christmas Day showdown in Green Bay, the Browns had plenty to discuss with their 2021 schedule

news

5 takeaways from the Browns' 2021 schedule

Three primetime games, a difficult Week 1 opponent and Christmas Day showdown are among the biggest notables on Cleveland's 2021 schedule

Advertising