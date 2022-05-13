Browns announce 2022 preseason opponents

The Browns' three-game 2022 preseason slate was announced Thursday along with their regular season schedule.

Cleveland is set to play the Jaguars, Eagles and Bears in the preseason before it officially kicks off Week 1 on Sept. 11 on the road against the Panthers. The Browns will travel to Jacksonville to start the preseason on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m., marking the second consecutive year in which the Browns will play their first preseason game on the road at TIAA Bank Stadium.

The Browns will then host the Eagles in their return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 21st at 1 p.m., a game that will follow a few days of joint practices with Philadelphia in Cleveland. Executive VP of Football Ops and GM Andrew Berry announced in March that the Browns would host the Eagles at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, which will be the second consecutive year the Browns hosted joint workouts with another team.

The preseason schedule will close with the Browns hosting the Bears at home on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.