Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Bengals

The following Browns will be inactive for tonight's game against the Bengals.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
CB Greedy Williams
CB Kevin Johnson
LB Jacob Phillips
LB Mack Wilson
DE Olivier Vernon
EXPECTED LINEUP CHANGES
Malcolm Smith starts at WILL
Terrance Mitchell starts at CB
Adrian Clayborn starts at DE
Chris Hubbard starts at RT
GAME CAPTAIN:
DT Larry Ogunjobi
Vernon, who was considered questionable heading into tonight's game, is dealing with an abdomen injury. Williams, Johnson, Phillips and Wilson did not practice this week.
Jack Conklin is active but will not start. Listed as questionable entering the game with ankle and finger injuries, Conklin did not practice Monday or Tuesday and was limited Wednesday.