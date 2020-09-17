Inactives

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Bengals

Sep 17, 2020 at 06:50 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The following Browns will be inactive for tonight's game against the Bengals.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

CB Greedy Williams

CB Kevin Johnson

LB Jacob Phillips

LB Mack Wilson

DE Olivier Vernon

EXPECTED LINEUP CHANGES

Malcolm Smith starts at WILL

Terrance Mitchell starts at CB

Adrian Clayborn starts at DE

Chris Hubbard starts at RT

Related Links

GAME CAPTAIN:

DT Larry Ogunjobi

Vernon, who was considered questionable heading into tonight's game, is dealing with an abdomen injury. Williams, Johnson, Phillips and Wilson did not practice this week.

Jack Conklin is active but will not start. Listed as questionable entering the game with ankle and finger injuries, Conklin did not practice Monday or Tuesday and was limited Wednesday.

Related Content

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Ravens
news

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Ravens

Cleveland will be without some key defensive players Sunday
Browns announce inactives vs. Bengals
news

Browns announce inactives vs. Bengals

Cleveland and Cincinnati close out the regular season at 1 p.m.
Browns announce inactives, expected starting lineup changes vs. Ravens
news

Browns announce inactives, expected starting lineup changes vs. Ravens

Cleveland takes on Baltimore in its home finale
Browns announce inactives, expected starting lineup changes vs. Cardinals
news

Browns announce inactives, expected starting lineup changes vs. Cardinals

Cleveland will be without one of its top pass rushers for a 5th time this season
Browns announce inactives, expected starting lineup changes vs. Bengals
news

Browns announce inactives, expected starting lineup changes vs. Bengals

Cleveland will be without a couple of key starters vs. Cincinnati
Browns announce inactives, expected starting lineup changes vs. Steelers
news

Browns announce inactives, expected starting lineup changes vs. Steelers

Cleveland and Pittsburgh square off at Heinz Field at 1 p.m.
Browns announce inactives, starting lineup changes vs. Dolphins
news

Browns announce inactives, starting lineup changes vs. Dolphins

Cleveland has a number of different faces on defense
Browns announce inactives, starting lineup changes vs. Steelers
news

Browns announce inactives, starting lineup changes vs. Steelers

Cleveland and Pittsburgh square off tonight at FirstEnergy Stadium
Browns announce inactives, starting lineup changes vs. Bills
news

Browns announce inactives, starting lineup changes vs. Bills

Cleveland will be without DE Olivier Vernon, others against Buffalo
Browns announce inactives, starting lineup changes vs. Broncos
news

Browns announce inactives, starting lineup changes vs. Broncos

Cleveland and Denver kick off at 4:25 p.m.
Browns announce inactives, expected starting lineup changes vs. Patriots
news

Browns announce inactives, expected starting lineup changes vs. Patriots

Cleveland takes on New England at 4:25 p.m.

Advertising