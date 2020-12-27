Inactives

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Jets

Cleveland will be short-handed at a number of positions Sunday

Dec 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The following players will be inactive for today's game against the Jets.

S Tedric Thompson

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

G Wyatt Teller

DE Joe Jackson

EXPECTED LINEUP CHANGES:

Tae Davis starts at MIKE for B.J. Goodson

Mack Wilson starts at WILL for Jacob Phillips

Nick Harris starts at RG for Teller

Kendall Lamm starts at LT for Wills

Marvin Hall starts at WR for Jarvis Landry

Ja'Marcus Bradley starts at WR for Rashard Higgins

GAME CAPTAIN

DT Sheldon Richardson

Landry, Higgins, Phillips, Goodson, WR KhaDarel Hodge and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones are on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play.

Photos: Jets Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the New York Jets

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on December 24, 2020
1 / 31

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on December 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on December 23, 2020
2 / 31

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on December 23, 2020
3 / 31

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on December 24, 2020
4 / 31

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on December 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marvin Hall (18) during practice on December 23, 2020
5 / 31

Wide receiver Marvin Hall (18) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on December 24, 2020
6 / 31

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on December 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on December 24, 2020
7 / 31

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on December 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marvin Hall (18) during practice on December 24, 2020
8 / 31

Wide receiver Marvin Hall (18) during practice on December 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on December 23, 2020
9 / 31

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on December 24, 2020
10 / 31

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on December 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on December 24, 2020
11 / 31

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on December 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on December 23, 2020
12 / 31

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on December 24, 2020
13 / 31

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on December 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on December 24, 2020
14 / 31

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on December 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on December 23, 2020
15 / 31

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on December 24, 2020
16 / 31

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on December 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on December 24, 2020
17 / 31

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on December 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on December 23, 2020
18 / 31

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on December 23, 2020
19 / 31

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on December 24, 2020
20 / 31

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on December 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on December 23, 2020
21 / 31

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on December 23, 2020
22 / 31

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on December 23, 2020
23 / 31

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
John Kelly during practice on December 23, 2020
24 / 31

John Kelly during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on December 23, 2020
25 / 31

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on December 23, 2020
26 / 31

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on December 23, 2020
27 / 31

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on December 23, 2020
28 / 31

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on December 23, 2020
29 / 31

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on December 24, 2020
30 / 31

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on December 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on December 23, 2020
31 / 31

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on December 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

