Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Jets

The following players will be inactive for today's game against the Jets.
DE Joe Jackson
EXPECTED LINEUP CHANGES:
Tae Davis starts at MIKE for B.J. Goodson
Mack Wilson starts at WILL for Jacob Phillips
Nick Harris starts at RG for Teller
Kendall Lamm starts at LT for Wills
Marvin Hall starts at WR for Jarvis Landry
Ja'Marcus Bradley starts at WR for Rashard Higgins
GAME CAPTAIN
Landry, Higgins, Phillips, Goodson, WR KhaDarel Hodge and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones are on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play.
