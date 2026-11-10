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Depth Chart

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Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 10 vs. the Texans

The Browns will host the Texans at Huntington Bank Field on Nov. 15 in Week 10

Nov 10, 2026 at 06:06 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

2026DepthChartPreWeek1_8.11.26

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 10 game on Sunday, Nov. 15 against the Texans at Huntington Bank Field. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on FOX.

Offense

Position1st2nd3rd4th
WRJerry JeudyTylan Wallace
LT*Spencer Fano
LGZion JohnsonZak Zinter
CElgton JenkinsLuke Wypler*Parker Brailsford
RG*Austin Barber
RTTytus HowardDawand Jones
WR*Denzel BostonMalachi Corley
QBDeshaun WatsonShedeur SandersDillon Gabriel*Taylen Green
RBQuinshon JudkinsDylan SampsonMichael Burton (FB)Jaleel McLaughlin
TEHarold Fannin Jr.Blake Whiteheart
WR*KC Concepcion Jr.Isaiah Bond

Defense

Position1st2nd3rd
LDEJared VerseSam Williams
LDTMaliek CollinsMike Hall Jr.Sam Kamara
RDTMason GrahamAdin Huntington
RDEIsaiah McGuireDerek Barnett
LBCarson Schwesinger
LBQuincy Williams*Justin Jefferson
LBEaston Mascarenas-ArnoldWinston Reid
CBTyson CampbellMyles HardenNoah Igbinoghene
CBDenzel WardMekhi Blackmon*Toriano Pride Jr.
SGrant Delpit*Emmanuel McNeil-WarrenDaniel Thomas
SRonnie HickmanDonovan McMillon

Special Teams

Position1st2nd
PCorey Bojorquez
KAndre Szmyt
HCorey Bojorquez
KRMalachi CorleyDylan Sampson
PR*KC Concepcion Jr.*Denzel Boston
LSRex Sunahara

*- rookie

()- injured

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