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Depth Chart

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Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 6 vs. the Ravens

The Browns will host the Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on Oct. 18 in Week 6

Oct 13, 2026 at 04:03 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

2026DepthChartPreWeek1_8.11.26

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 6 game on Sunday, Oct. 18 against the Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on FOX.

Offense

Position1st2nd3rd4th
WRJerry Jeudy(Tylan Wallace)
LT*Spencer FanoDawand Jones
LGZion JohnsonZak Zinter
CElgton JenkinsLuke Wypler*Parker Brailsford
RG*Austin Barber(Teven Jenkins)
RTTytus Howard
WR*Denzel BostonMalachi Corley
QBDeshaun WatsonShedeur Sanders*Taylen Green
RBQuinshon JudkinsRaheim SandersMichael Burton (FB)Jaleel McLaughlin
TEHarold Fannin Jr.Blake Whiteheart*Carsen Ryan
WR(*KC Concepcion Jr.)Isaiah Bond

Defense

Position1st2nd3rd
LDEJared VerseSam Williams
LDTMaliek Collins(Mike Hall Jr.)
RDT(Mason Graham)Adin Huntington
RDEIsaiah McGuireDerek Barnett
LBCarson Schwesinger
LBQuincy Williams*Justin Jefferson
LBEaston Mascarenas-ArnoldWinston Reid
CBTyson CampbellMyles HardenNoah Igbinoghene
CBDenzel WardMekhi Blackmon*Toriano Pride Jr.
SGrant Delpit*Emmanuel McNeil-WarrenDaniel Thomas
SRonnie HickmanDonovan McMillon

Special Teams

Position1st2nd
PCorey Bojorquez
KAndre Szmyt
HCorey Bojorquez
KRMalachi CorleyRaheim Sanders
PR(*KC Concepcion Jr.)*Denzel Boston
LSRex Sunahara

*- rookie

()- injured

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