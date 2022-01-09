Inactives

Browns announce Week 18 inactives vs. Bengals

Cleveland and Cincinnati kick off at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium

Jan 09, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The following Browns players will be inactive for today's game against the Bengals.

CB Troy Hill

RB Kareem Hunt

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

S Richard LeCounte III

G Hjalte Froholdt 

DT Sheldon Day

GAME CAPTAIN:

C JC Tretter

