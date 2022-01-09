Browns announce Week 18 inactives vs. Bengals

The following Browns players will be inactive for today's game against the Bengals.
CB Troy Hill
RB Kareem Hunt
S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
S Richard LeCounte III
G Hjalte Froholdt
DT Sheldon Day
GAME CAPTAIN:
C JC Tretter
