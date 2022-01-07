Injury Report: Browns list 7 players as questionable for season finale vs. Bengals

The Browns didn't rule any players out and have seven players considered questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Bengals.
The following players considered questionable: S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), CB Troy Hill (knee), RB Kareem Hunt (ankle), S John Johnson III (hamstring), TE David Njoku (shoulder), CB Denzel Ward (groin), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder).
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said if the players are healthy enough to play, they'll be available as the Browns look to sweep the AFC North champions.
"Some are close. They are not all exactly the same," Stefanski said. "We want to use the next couple of days to see where they get to before making a determination.
"Understanding all of the variables at play here, we talk about each one of our players and how we are going to utilize them. I do think it is important, and Nick (Chubb) is an example of a guy who is pushing to play. All of the guys, they want to play, they want to go compete and they want to go win. I think that is important to have."
Ward and Njoku were the only two players to not participate in either Wednesday's or Thursday's practice. Ward suffered his injury Monday against the Steelers and was forced to miss most of the second half.
Williams played just 25 snaps before he was sidelined in Monday's loss after injuring his shoulder. He was limited throughout the week.
Harrison has missed the past four games while Hunt and Hill have missed the past three while dealing with their respective injuries and also spending time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Johnson has missed the past two with his injury.
Check out exclusive photos from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Browns preparing for their Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals