What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

Cleveland takes on Cincinnati for the final game of the regular season at FirstEnergy Stadium

Jan 06, 2022 at 05:37 PM
As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Bengals, we're checking out what they're saying in Cincinnati about the game.

Nothing would make us happier than going on the road, playing a great football team in Cleveland, winning this game, finishing the season 11-6 and having a lot of great momentum heading into the playoffs. That would be the ideal way to end this week. Bengals HC Zac Taylor on playing Week 18 with possible key players inactive

Quick Hits: Who Joins Burrow For A Sunday Rest?; Zac Backs Chase For Rookie Prize; Logan Wilson Bolts Off Cart Just in Time

They've got Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney on the edge, and they have two corners that present a lot of problems. Bengals GB Joe Burrow on the Browns defense. Burrow, however, will not play Sunday.

Joe Burrow: "Practice is why we've been on such a roll."

I can't make a prediction on the amount of starters, but I can certainly speak for Joe that we'll rest him this week ... I know he's felt good and can play if needed, but I made the decision we're going to rest him this week. Taylor on the decision to rest Burrow and how many other Bengals starters could be rested Sunday
It's a regular season, divisional game. You have a chance to go 5-1 in the division. we've played good football on the road this year, and we want to keep up that standard. We also lost to this team earlier in the year, and we haven't forgotten that. Taylor on how guys should stay sharp for a game with little playoff implications on the line

Zac Taylor: "We Want To Finish The Regular Season On A Good Note"

We have a lot of guys that are getting a good opportunity this week that can step up and play and be in a real game and a real football situation. Bengals QB Brandon Allen, who is expected to start, on Bengals backups getting a chance to play

Brandon Allen: "A Lot Of Guys Will Have A Good Opportunity This Week"

They have a slew of quarterbacks who have played and played well in this league. Nick Mullens and Case Keenum, both of those guys have made a lot of plays in the NFL, so we're preparing like it's going to be starting-level talent." Bengals QB Chidobe Awuzie on facing the Browns' QB options for Sunday

Chidobe Awuzie: "Nobody Here Has An Ego"

