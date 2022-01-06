Team Coverage

Presented by

Greg Newsome II aims to finish strong rookie season on high note

Newsome has handled assignments against top receivers well in his rookie season

Jan 06, 2022 at 05:35 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Greg Newsome II received one of the toughest challenges of his rookie season Monday against the Steelers. 

Newsome, the 26th overall pick of the 2021 draft, primarily lined up against Steelers second-year veteran WR Chase Claypool, who's 6-foot-4 and a key playmaker in the Steelers' pass attack. Newsome is 6-feet and has embraced matchups against the top receivers from opposing teams all season, and he treated Monday night against Claypool no differently.

The Browns didn't win the primetime matchup, but Newsome certainly won his battle — Claypool was targeted nine times from QB Ben Roethlisberger but only caught three passes for 17 yards, tied for his second-lowest total of his season. 

Two of those passes were deflected by Newsome, who's ending his rookie season with the kind of confidence the Browns hoped to see when they drafted him from Northwestern. He's already become the reliable cornerback the Browns can count on against anyone, and it's come as a result of Newsome embracing every matchup from his 11 games in his first NFL season.

"Going against a guy like that is fun, a bigger guy who I know they will throw a lot of jump balls to," Newsome said. "He's not going to run too many comebacks or things like that. He's going to run a lot of fades and slants. You just have to be physical right with him and can't back down from him."

Photos: Bengals Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Browns preparing for their Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on January 6, 2022.
1 / 22

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (94) during practice on January 6, 2022.
2 / 22

Defensive end Porter Gustin (94) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on January 6, 2022.
3 / 22

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on January 6, 2022.
4 / 22

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Benny LeMay (16) during practice on January 6, 2022.
5 / 22

Running back Benny LeMay (16) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on January 6, 2022.
6 / 22

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on January 6, 2022.
7 / 22

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Benny LeMay (16) during practice on January 6, 2022.
8 / 22

Running back Benny LeMay (16) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on January 6, 2022.
9 / 22

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on January 6, 2022.
10 / 22

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Artavis Pierce (18) during practice on January 6, 2022.
11 / 22

Running back Artavis Pierce (18) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on January 6, 2022.
12 / 22

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on January 6, 2022.
13 / 22

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during practice on January 6, 2022.
14 / 22

Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during practice on January 6, 2022.
15 / 22

Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on January 6, 2022.
16 / 22

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice on January 6, 2022.
17 / 22

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on January 6, 2022.
18 / 22

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on January 6, 2022.
19 / 22

Safety John Johnson III (43) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on January 6, 2022.
20 / 22

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during practice on January 6, 2022.
21 / 22

Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on January 6, 2022.
22 / 22

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on January 6, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Newsome has lived up to his promise stated minutes after he was drafted — he wasn't backing down from anything as a rookie. He's cherished all the critique the Browns have given him since the offseason and has done everything necessary to not only prepare for a big role as an outside corner, but even learn how to hold his own in the slot, where he's also played a handful of snaps this season.

All of that work has translated into nine pass breakups and 34 tackles in 10 starts that Newsome has viewed as an opportunity to get better, while still proving to Browns coaches he deserves to be on the field for nearly every snap.

"He played throughout the season with some really good receivers and made some plays against them," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "He's a guy who is going to be here for a long time and give us a lot of good play outside at corner and inside in the slot."

Newsome acknowledged Thursday he hasn't added a tally in one crucial category for a defensive back: interceptions. That was one of the lone blemishes Newsome also carried out his senior year, when he led the Big Ten with 10 pass breakups in 2020 but didn't record an interception, yet he still established himself as a top-tier defensive back with his ability to lock onto receivers and create incompletions.

He's achieved the same type of success in 2021, albeit still without a pick. Newsome, just as he did when he discussed the topic after his senior season, smiled when he acknowledged it and expressed his faith that the interceptions would eventually be delivered. 

"I've talked to Denzel about it, like 'Man, I feel like it's just not coming,'" he said. "(Ward) said, 'It will come eventually.'"

Might it come on Sunday in the Browns' final game of the regular season? Newsome was targeted heavily in the previous game against the Bengals and swatted three passes — a season-high — against talented receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. 

More targets are sure to come Newsome's way Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, and he's preparing to end the year on a strong note by using them all to once again prove his lock-down abilities.

"It would be amazing to end the year with an interception," he said, "or maybe a few interceptions, if I can."

Related Content

news

Grant Delpit proud of progress, strives to 'finish the season off right'

Delpit has become a key player in the secondary one year after missing his entire rookie season with a torn Achilles
news

Case Keenum shows appreciation for Baker Mayfield, cherishes chance to start Sunday 

Keenum will start Sunday in the last week of the season and has plenty of motivation to push the Browns to a win
news

Myles Garrett looks to even the score in possible final battle vs. Ben Roethlisberger

Garrett is hoping to send Roethlisberger 'off with a bang' after the 18-year QB said Monday could be his final regular season game at Heinz Field
news

Anthony Schwartz 'always prepared' to make plays after scoring 1st-career TD

Schwartz's speed generated 1st downs for the Browns in Green Bay and could be used to ignite their offense even more in their push to the playoffs
news

Baker Mayfield sees 'great opportunity' for Browns to continue playoff push in Pittsburgh

With a playoff spot still in play, Mayfield has put the errors from his 4-interception game in Green Bay behind him and is looking forward to a big game in Pittsburgh
news

Browns' path back to playoffs goes through the AFC North

The Browns will have to win their last two games for them to maintain any chance of cracking the playoffs
news

M.J. Stewart Jr. thrives in being 'all over the field' with increased, versatile role in defense

Stewart has been the Browns' leading tackler over the last two weeks and has excelled as both a safety and slot cornerback
news

Denzel Ward strives to elevate Browns D even higher in crucial Steelers matchup

Ward, a 2022 Pro Bowler, has been one of the top players that have evolved the Browns D into one of the league's best
news

Browns putting 'all of our energies' into make-or-break Pittsburgh game

The Browns are channeling their frustrations into energy to prepare for a must-win game in Week 17 to keep their playoff hopes alive
news

Browns D unfazed by injuries, expects to continue high level of play vs. high-flying Packers

The group expects everyone available to be able to chip in against stopping Aaron Rodgers, a potential 2021 MVP
news

Browns navigating roster fluidity, keeping everyone prepared for Packers

The Browns have removed and added more players to the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and are continuing to leave no stone unturned in their preparation for Green Bay 
Advertising