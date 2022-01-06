Greg Newsome II aims to finish strong rookie season on high note

Newsome has lived up to his promise stated minutes after he was drafted — he wasn't backing down from anything as a rookie. He's cherished all the critique the Browns have given him since the offseason and has done everything necessary to not only prepare for a big role as an outside corner, but even learn how to hold his own in the slot, where he's also played a handful of snaps this season.

All of that work has translated into nine pass breakups and 34 tackles in 10 starts that Newsome has viewed as an opportunity to get better, while still proving to Browns coaches he deserves to be on the field for nearly every snap.

"He played throughout the season with some really good receivers and made some plays against them," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "He's a guy who is going to be here for a long time and give us a lot of good play outside at corner and inside in the slot."

Newsome acknowledged Thursday he hasn't added a tally in one crucial category for a defensive back: interceptions. That was one of the lone blemishes Newsome also carried out his senior year, when he led the Big Ten with 10 pass breakups in 2020 but didn't record an interception, yet he still established himself as a top-tier defensive back with his ability to lock onto receivers and create incompletions.

He's achieved the same type of success in 2021, albeit still without a pick. Newsome, just as he did when he discussed the topic after his senior season, smiled when he acknowledged it and expressed his faith that the interceptions would eventually be delivered.

"I've talked to Denzel about it, like 'Man, I feel like it's just not coming,'" he said. "(Ward) said, 'It will come eventually.'"

Might it come on Sunday in the Browns' final game of the regular season? Newsome was targeted heavily in the previous game against the Bengals and swatted three passes — a season-high — against talented receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

More targets are sure to come Newsome's way Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, and he's preparing to end the year on a strong note by using them all to once again prove his lock-down abilities.