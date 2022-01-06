Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Matchup
- The Browns are 7-9 and coming off a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals are 10-6 and coming off a 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
- The Bengals lead the all-time series, 51-45. The Browns won the last regular season matchup, 41-16, on Nov. 7, 2021.
Storylines to Watch
- Battle of the Backup QBs — Neither team will have their every-game starter at quarterback Sunday, as Case Keenum will take the reins for Baker Mayfield and Brandon Allen will fill in for Joe Burrow. Mayfield is seeking to schedule surgery on his injured left shoulder as soon as possible while Burrow is resting before the playoffs.
- Ohio Sweep? — A win Sunday would give the Browns their second straight season sweep over the Bengals. The Browns have swept the Bengals three times since the franchise returned in 1999.
- No. 17 — Sunday's game will be the first time either team has ever played a 17th game in the regular season thanks to an expansion to the league's schedule.
Watch on TV
Pre-Game: Browns Countdown, Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Lindsay Czarniak (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
