News & Notes: Joe Woods says 'sky is the limit' for LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah met all the expectations the Browns believed he could achieve as a talented, first-round caliber rookie of the 2021 draft class.

Owusu-Koramoah, of course, was not a first-round draft pick. He wasn't drafted until 52nd overall, but he received a first-round grade from the Browns in the pre-draft process — they saw him as a future tackling machine with tremendous speed and instincts showcased across two full seasons at Notre Dame.

Those projections held up well in Owusu-Koramoah's rookie season. He's second on the Browns with 74 tackles and has totaled four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks as Cleveland heads into its final week of the regular season. His snap usage has increased across the year as he continued to establish himself as a well-rounded defender.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods lauded Owusu-Koramoah on Thursday and believes 2021 was just the beginning of a bright career, one he believes will keep Cleveland's defense strong for years to come.

"The sky's the limit for JOK," Woods said. "He's so dynamic in so many areas. I think throughout the season, as he got more comfortable, you saw his ability show up in different areas at times."

From sniffing out screen plays and short passes to packing pressure on the quarterback — and the constant duty of stuffing run plays at the line of scrimmage — "JOK" has brought the whole package the Browns desperately wanted when they saw him creep into the middle parts of the second round of the draft.

They traded up seven spots to grab him, and it's an exchange the Browns haven't had any regrets about as they look forward to expanding Owusu-Koramoah's defensive role in coming seasons. He's still just 22 years old, yet he's had his moments where he appears to be a seasoned veteran — his 13-tackle game in Week 12, where he helped shorten the potent rushing abilities from Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, was one prime example.

If it wasn't for missing three games in the middle of the season with an ankle injury, fellow rookie CB Greg Newsome II believes Owusu-Koramoah would be garnering much more attention for a quality first NFL season.

"If he doesn't get that injury, I think we're having a debate of who's going to win Defensive Player of the Year between him and Micah Parsons," Newsome said. "He was playing unbelievable before the injury, and he was playing great after the injury as well."

Accolades, however, aren't needed for the Browns to see the talent they have in Owusu-Koramoah. His versatility and speed is the perfect tool for the Browns to maximize as he continues to adjust to the NFL and enters his first full offseason, and it's why Woods believes he'll become a staple player on the defense for years to come.