Browns are confident in the passing game ahead of Week 2

Over the course of this week in preparation for Week 2, Cooper said they talked and reviewed each scenario and the challenges presented from Week 1 against the Bengals. They didn't shy away from the impact the weather had on the passing game and their ability to catch those passes.

"It's nothing that you wipe away because at the end of the day, it's football. Those are the conditions that can occur at any game," Cooper said. "We might be playing a Super Bowl in the rain. So no, you don't wipe away. It's a learning experience. You have to learn how to play it in those conditions to be able to win."

In facing the Steelers in Week 2 for Monday Night Football, the Browns will see LB T.J. Watt, who presents a challenge as a pass rusher. Watt has 15 sacks in 10 career games against Cleveland.

Yet, it's not just Watt. The Steelers pash rush also has OL Alex Highsmith on the edge, as well as their defensive backs that could affect the success of the offense. They can attack the Browns in the pass game.

"Definitely a number one priority for us is to make sure we take care of the edges," Van Pelt said on Friday. "You can talk about T.J. (Watt) all you want, but Highsmith on the other side is a pro-bowler also and is extremely good pass rusher, so not just one side we have to be on point on. It's really both sides."