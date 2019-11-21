Browns are counting on a number of 'next men up' while filling voids that go beyond Myles Garrett 

Nov 21, 2019 at 04:58 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

For the Browns' defense, "next man up" goes beyond filling the void left by Myles Garrett. That's the way it's been all season.

Cleveland will be without Garrett for the rest of the season pending an appeal. That's been, by far, the most publicized blow to the Browns' defense. The unit will also be without veteran safety Morgan Burnett, who was in the midst of his best game as a Browns before injuring his Achilles. And for Sunday's challenge against Miami, Cleveland won't have defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who is suspended one game for his role in last week's altercation with the Steelers.

This is nothing new for a defense that's dealt with injuries and other maladies since the start of the season. It will just hit a new level Sunday, when the Browns could have just five of the 11 players they started on defense to open the season.

Since Week 3, when the Browns were without their entire starting secondary, the Browns have had a maximum of nine players available from that opening 11.

"Other guys have to step up," Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said Thursday. "They are not canceling the season. We got to find a way to compensate for these losses and we will find a way to get it done."

Photos: Dolphins Week Practice

Check out photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Dolphins Sunday by team photographer Matt Starkey

Defensive end Bryan Cox (94) during practice on November 20, 2019.
1 / 85

Defensive end Bryan Cox (94) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on November 20, 2019.
2 / 85

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 20, 2019.
3 / 85

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 20, 2019.
4 / 85

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Wide Receiver Sheldon Gibson (17) during practice on November 20, 2019.
5 / 85

Wide Receiver Sheldon Gibson (17) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during practice on November 20, 2019.
6 / 85

Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 20, 2019.
7 / 85

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on November 20, 2019.
8 / 85

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on November 20, 2019.
9 / 85

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during practice on November 20, 2019.
10 / 85

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on November 20, 2019.
11 / 85

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on November 20, 2019.
12 / 85

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on November 20, 2019.
13 / 85

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 20, 2019.
14 / 85

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 20, 2019.
15 / 85

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on November 20, 2019.
16 / 85

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) during practice on November 20, 2019.
17 / 85

Offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 20, 2019.
18 / 85

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) during practice on November 20, 2019.
19 / 85

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 20, 2019.
20 / 85

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 20, 2019.
21 / 85

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 20, 2019.
22 / 85

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 20, 2019.
23 / 85

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant (90) during practice on November 20, 2019.
24 / 85

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant (90) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on November 20, 2019.
25 / 85

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on November 20, 2019.
26 / 85

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on November 20, 2019.
27 / 85

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Defensive end Bryan Cox (94) during practice on November 20, 2019.
28 / 85

Defensive end Bryan Cox (94) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during practice on November 20, 2019.
29 / 85

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on November 20, 2019.
30 / 85

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 20, 2019.
31 / 85

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 20, 2019.
32 / 85

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 20, 2019.
33 / 85

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) and Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 20, 2019.
34 / 85

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) and Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during practice on November 20, 2019.
35 / 85

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on November 20, 2019.
36 / 85

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens during practice on November 20, 2019.
37 / 85

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens during practice on November 20, 2019.

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) during practice on November 20, 2019.
38 / 85

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 20, 2019.
39 / 85

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during practice on November 20, 2019.
40 / 85

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 20, 2019.
41 / 85

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 20, 2019.
42 / 85

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 20, 2019.
43 / 85

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on November 20, 2019.
44 / 85

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 20, 2019.
45 / 85

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Guard Eric Kush (72) during practice on November 20, 2019.
46 / 85

Guard Eric Kush (72) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 20, 2019.
47 / 85

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Tight end Demetrius Harris (88) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on November 20, 2019.
48 / 85

Tight end Demetrius Harris (88) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 20, 2019.
49 / 85

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens during practice on November 20, 2019.
50 / 85

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens during practice on November 20, 2019.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 20, 2019.
51 / 85

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 20, 2019.
52 / 85

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on November 20, 2019.
53 / 85

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on November 21, 2019.
54 / 85

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Safety Damarious Randall (23) during practice on November 21, 2019.
55 / 85

Safety Damarious Randall (23) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during practice on November 21, 2019.
56 / 85

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 21, 2019.
57 / 85

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 21, 2019.
58 / 85

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on November 21, 2019.
59 / 85

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) and Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) during practice on November 21, 2019.
60 / 85

Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) and Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 21, 2019.
61 / 85

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on November 21, 2019.
62 / 85

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) and Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on November 21, 2019.
63 / 85

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) and Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 21, 2019.
64 / 85

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on November 21, 2019.
65 / 85

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on November 21, 2019.
66 / 85

Linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 21, 2019.
67 / 85

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on November 21, 2019.

A football during practice on November 21, 2019.
68 / 85

A football during practice on November 21, 2019.

Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during practice on November 21, 2019.
69 / 85

Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 21, 2019.
70 / 85

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Safety Damarious Randall (23) during practice on November 21, 2019.
71 / 85

Safety Damarious Randall (23) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Offensive guard Justin McCray (67) and Safety Damarious Randall (23) during practice on November 21, 2019.
72 / 85

Offensive guard Justin McCray (67) and Safety Damarious Randall (23) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 21, 2019.
73 / 85

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) and Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during practice on November 21, 2019.
74 / 85

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) and Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 21, 2019.
75 / 85

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 21, 2019.

General Manager John Dorsey during practice on November 21, 2019.
76 / 85

General Manager John Dorsey during practice on November 21, 2019.

Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during practice on November 21, 2019.
77 / 85

Offensive tackle Drew Forbes (79) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 21, 2019.
78 / 85

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on November 21, 2019.
79 / 85

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80), Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) and Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on November 21, 2019.
80 / 85

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80), Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) and Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 21, 2019.
81 / 85

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 21, 2019.
82 / 85

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on November 21, 2019.
83 / 85

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on November 21, 2019.
84 / 85

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on November 21, 2019.
85 / 85

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on November 21, 2019.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The biggest losses, understandably, will be felt up front on a defensive line that was built to be a top strength for not only Cleveland's defense, but also the entire team as a whole. If Olivier Vernon misses a third straight game because of a knee injury, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson will be the lone, every-game starter available.

Chad Thomas has already been filling in for Vernon and is expected to maintain that workload the remainder of the season. Chris Smith will see an increase in what has been a rotational role this season. On the inside, Devaroe Lawrence is expected to see the biggest jump in responsibilities for this particular week with Ogunjobi sidelined.

"I go into this week expecting the best that they have. I think if we get that, that is a bonus for us," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. "We need to play well. Everybody up there needs to play well. They would not be on this team if we did not have confidence in them to do that. I expect them to play well. They expect it out of themselves."

Richardson admitted it's felt different in his position room without Garrett and Ogunjobi but provided a no-nonsense, no-excuse answer about the situation.

"[There's] no slacking in or D-line room from nobody," Richardson said. "We do not go for that at all. If you are the starter or not, you are a starter now."

That's likely the case for Juston Burris at the back end of Cleveland's defense now that Burnett is lost for the year.

Cut before the start of the season, Burris rejoined the team Week 3 as a waiver claim. Less than 48 hours after returning to Cleveland, Burris played a significant role and has seen consistent playing time ever since. 

Now, Burris and rookie Sheldrick Redwine will be counted on at a safety position that featured two players -- Burnett and the recently waived Jermaine Whitehead -- who are no longer available.

The opportunity won't be anything new for both Burris or the Browns defense as a whole.

"I really do not think that there is going to be any surprises. I think we moved on. I think the guys are prepared and ready for Miami," Wilks said. "I'll tell you one thing, Miami is not feeling sorry for us. They are coming in here trying to get a win. As I said before, these guys are well-coached, very disciplined and we are going to have to play the same. 

"I think our guys are ready to step up and accept the challenge. Guys are out. We have been there before."

Related Content

news

3 Big Takeaways: Denzel Ward ignites turnover surge from Browns D

The Browns were desperate for turnovers Sunday against the Bengals, and their secondary leader helped them find some
news

By The Numbers: Big, explosive TD plays highlight Browns win vs. Bengals

The Browns had three TD plays Sunday that spanned over half a football field
news

Browns 'never flinched,' respond with a performance worth building upon

Cleveland got big plays from the offense, defense to rout the Bengals
news

Browns blitz Bengals with big plays to run away with a feel-good win

Cleveland played its most complete game of the season to move to 5-4
Advertising