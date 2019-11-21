Browns are counting on a number of 'next men up' while filling voids that go beyond Myles Garrett 

The biggest losses, understandably, will be felt up front on a defensive line that was built to be a top strength for not only Cleveland's defense, but also the entire team as a whole. If Olivier Vernon misses a third straight game because of a knee injury, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson will be the lone, every-game starter available.

Chad Thomas has already been filling in for Vernon and is expected to maintain that workload the remainder of the season. Chris Smith will see an increase in what has been a rotational role this season. On the inside, Devaroe Lawrence is expected to see the biggest jump in responsibilities for this particular week with Ogunjobi sidelined.

"I go into this week expecting the best that they have. I think if we get that, that is a bonus for us," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. "We need to play well. Everybody up there needs to play well. They would not be on this team if we did not have confidence in them to do that. I expect them to play well. They expect it out of themselves."

Richardson admitted it's felt different in his position room without Garrett and Ogunjobi but provided a no-nonsense, no-excuse answer about the situation.

"[There's] no slacking in or D-line room from nobody," Richardson said. "We do not go for that at all. If you are the starter or not, you are a starter now."